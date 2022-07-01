Man arrested in theft at local Old Navy store

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police arrested a man in connection with a theft from the Old Navy store at the Eastwood Mall.

Hillary Mason, 58, of Niles, is charged with receiving stolen property.

Capt. John Marshall said that a customer in the store at about 3:30 p.m on June 15 left her purse behind, and when she went back to get it, it was gone. Surveillance video shows a couple entering the store and the man leaving with a purse that he did not arrive with.

Police shared a photo of the couple on social media for identification, but the couple came to the station and asked to have the post taken down because they were innocent and turned the purse over to security. However, police say the credit cards inside the purse were taken prior to it being given to security personnel and were later used to attempt unauthorized transactions.

Marshall said Mason admitted to the theft and was arrested on the receiving stolen property charge as well as an outstanding shoplifting charge out of Howland.

Police said that the victim had taken quick action and reported the theft to the bank before they were used.

