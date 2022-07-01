ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

The Dish: Youngblood hidden bar in East Village named to Esquire's 2022 list of the 25 'Best Bars in America'

By Pam Kragen
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Youngblood, a small hidden bar that opened last year inside CH Projects' East Village speakeasy Noble Experiment, has been named to Esquire Magazine's list of the 25 " Best Bars in America, 2022 ." The list also features three other California bars: Mirabelle in Los Angeles, Snail Bar in Oakland and Scribe Winery in Sonoma.

Esquire staffers praised the secret nature of the glitzy one-room bar, which has just 30 seats, 16 of them at the bar. They also praised how the bartenders deliver guests a multicourse cocktail experience rather than a menu. Youngblood is at 777 G St., San Diego. Visit consortiumholdings.com/projects/youngblood .

Cori Trattoria serving up ancient grains

Accursio Lota, chef/owner of Cori Trattoria Pastaficio, has introduced a new pasta dish, Bigoli Cacio, Pepe e Caviar, made with ancient grains from the Molino Leoni, a small wheat producer in Marche, Italy, that grows and harvests whole grains that have not been genetically modified.

Lota describes the wheat's flavor as rich, nutty and complex. The Bigoli pasta is made in-house and served with a cacio e pepe sauce and caviar and dusted with powdered kelp and Pipli black pepper. A vegan alternative has the Bigoli noodles sautéed with fresh fava beans, peas and artichokes and served with lemon-infused extra virgin olive oil. The Bigoli dishes are on the new summer menu, which is being introduced this weekend. Visit 2977 Upas St., San Diego or coripast a.com

Wise Ox butcher shop opens in Carlsbad

The Wise Ox, a chef-driven butcher shop owned by Trust Restaurant Group founder/chef Brad Wise, opened June 13 in the Beacon shopping center in Carlsbad’s La Costa community. Wise opened his first Wise Ox location in in 2020 in the former Heart & Trotter Butchery in North Park. He chose the Carlsbad location for expansion because he used to live in the area and thought there was a need for a business like this.

The new location sells house-butchered cuts of beef, pork, lamb and chicken as well as house-made sausages, marinades, sauces and spice blends. There’s also a deli serving sandwiches that include Philly cheesesteak, a dry-aged beef burger and smoked turkey sandwich. Customers can also subscribe to the Ox Box monthly meat program, featuring 10 pounds of vacuum-sealed fresh meats. The shop opens daily at at 10 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays and Mondays. Sandwiches are served until 5 p.m. daily. Wise Ox is at 7750 El Camino Real, Suite P, Carlsbad. Visit thewiseoxsd.com .

Boochcraft honored for sustainability

Boochcraft, a San Diego-based maker of organic hard kombucha beverages, has received B-Corp certification, a designation that recognizes companies that have voluntarily met the highest standards for social and environmental performance and sustainability. Boochcraft is the first kombucha maker in the world to join the list of more than 4,000 Certified B Corporations.

Founded in 2016, Boochcraft has a brewery in Chula Vista and two tap rooms, one that opened in 2021 at the Sky Deck at Del Mar Highlands shopping center, and a second that opened this past April in Normal Heights. Visit boochcraft.com .

Tacotarian to open in North Park

Tacotarian Plant-Based Mexican Eatery, a vegan taco shop chain born in Las Vegas in 2018, will open its first location in California and its fifth store overall in North Park this month.

The new location at 4332 30th St. was the former home of two other vegan eateries: Modern Vegan, which has permanently closed, and Chicago Not Dogs, which is on hiatus as it scouts for a new location. Tacotarian’s menu features 16 varieties of tacos, as well as burritos, quesadillas, enchiladas, soups, salads and snacks. Visit tacotarianlv.com

Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

