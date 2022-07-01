ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gucci pet collection includes $7,500 dog bed, $460 poop bag holder

By Nadine DeNinno
New York Post
 4 days ago
These pampered pooches certainly aren’t living the ruff life.

Style mavens hoping to add a dash of couture to the lives of their spoiled brats now can turn their fur babies into fashionistas with Gucci’s pet collection — if not bowled over by the barking mad prices.

The 2022 Gucci Pet Collection offers a $7,500 made-to-order pet bed for the fleabag who prefers to lounge in a French-inspired chaise, a $460 poop bag holder and $500 leash.

Other items include $220 embellished AirTag holders, $895 bowl covers, $4,050 pet carriers with the iconic Gucci house monogram and a “travel bowl set” with a hard-sided case emblazoned with the “GG” logo and priced at $4,250.

Studded, bedazzled and adorned with plumage, there’s also a whole line of apparel from T-shirts to hats for animal fanatics to mix and match.

The Italian luxury house headed by Alessandro Michele released a whimsical ad campaign this week with a wide range of domesticated cutie-patootie pups — basset hounds, corgis and dachshunds make cameos — rocking the new line, offered in a variety of materials including plain leather, canvas, web stripe and herbarium print.

Not to be outdone by the canines, some fancy felines even sport their Gucci best in the video, captured by Max Siedentopf.

In fact, Siedentopf was so smitten with one of the pups in the campaign that he gave it a fur-ever home.

“Very happy to share on my birthday the new campaign for Gucci’s first pet collection where I got to meet little Lucio who changed my life forever,” the artist wrote on Instagram, with photos showing his new cuddle buddy dachshund.

“Continuing the narrative of surprise and delight that defines the Gucci Lifestyle selection, the Gucci Pet Collection infuses the everyday with a magical aura,” the products’ landing page description reads. “Unveiled in a colorful, retro-inspired campaign, the pieces allow each animal’s personality to shine as an ode to the Creative Director’s vision of individuality.”

Along with the craftmanship expected with Gucci’s high-end luxury goods offerings, the pet collection is “crafted from animal-free raw materials that are primarily from sustainable, renewable and bio-based sources” — so you know Fido won’t feel sheepish about his eco-conscious duds.

The foray into the pet market is a first for Gucci — but not a first in fashion. Other high-end luxury brands, from Prada to Valentino to Louis Vuitton, have played with pet collections in the past — which means for brand snobs drooling over designers, you can have your pick of the litter.

