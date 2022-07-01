Morris Bridge Road Repair Work Set To Begin In Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – An alert for drivers who use Morris Bridge Road in eastern Pasco County. Beginning the week of July 4, Morris Bridge Road will remain closed in both directions between State Road 54 and Chancey Road as crews fill a hole that opened along the road in early May.

The road is expected to be closed through the end of August with signs directing drivers to alternate routes.

Project Details:

Work hours are weekdays – 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some weekend work is possible

Project is expected to take 30 to 45 days to complete, depending upon weather conditions

Target completion date is late August 2022

