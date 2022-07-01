ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Morris Bridge Road Repair Work Set To Begin In Pasco County

By Local - Liz Shultz
 4 days ago
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – An alert for drivers who use Morris Bridge Road in eastern Pasco County.  Beginning the week of July 4, Morris Bridge Road will remain closed in both directions between State Road 54 and Chancey Road as crews fill a hole that opened along the road in early May.

The road is expected to be closed through the end of August with signs directing drivers to alternate routes.

Project Details:

  • Work hours are weekdays – 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Some weekend work is possible
  • Project is expected to take 30 to 45 days to complete, depending upon weather conditions
  • Target completion date is late August 2022

Gibby4216
3d ago

what a joke, it's been closed over a month already and I've yet to see anyone out there. Road construction is so slow down here, these companies couldn't make up north. This is a nightmare

