Menomonee Falls, Wis. — One person died and another was injured after being hit by a car in Wisconsin during the July 4 weekend. Authorities in Menomonee Falls said an 18-year-old woman lost control of her car and struck a brother and sister who were watching July 4 fireworks on Sunday night. Police said the 24-year-old man died as a result of his injuries while his 25-year-old sister is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO