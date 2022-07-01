ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Supreme Court Doesn't Care About What Americans Want

By Joseph Cox
Vice
Vice
 4 days ago
On June 30, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that will have far reaching consequences about the power of the federal government to fight climate change. How did...

Jim Willis
4d ago

I hate to say this . . . You’re right, kinda. The Supreme Courts function is not to rule based on what the people want. The Supreme Courts function is to follow the Constitution and passed law. It’s the function of Congress to care about what people want and to pass laws accordingly.

Imagine that
4d ago

The SCOTUS is not supposed to care what the people want, their job is to apply the constitution to law, and decide if the law is Constitutional. That's their job. The law makers are the ones who do or at least are supposed to due the people's bidding. Man I wish the Liberals at least understood how our government is set up to operate. And maybe, just maybe, you should try actually reading the constitution.

Pokémon
3d ago

People need to realize the Supreme Court is not there to create laws that is up to the legislative branch. Maybe they need to teach this in school obviously they are not.

CONGRESS & COURTS
