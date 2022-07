It looks like Kyrie Irving will get his wish after all, as the Nets and Lakers are working on a deal to send him to Los Angeles. The Lakers are one of the only teams willing to take on Irving’s headache at this juncture, and for good reason. He held Brooklyn hostage to start this offseason, all because he didn’t feel backed by a franchise which paid him max money to play in half of their games.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO