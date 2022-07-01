ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

See how much the 'Stranger Things' kid actors' looks have changed from the Netflix show's debut to now

By Megan Riedlinger
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's hard to believe it's been nearly six years since "Stranger Things" first captivated Netflix audiences....

TechRadar

Stranger Things 4 Vol.2 complaints pour in as #1 show breaks Netflix

The launch of the second instalment of the fourth season of Stranger Things left Netflix broken, literally. The final two episodes of the show's fourth run arrived on the streaming giant at 8am this morning (July 1), which is 3am in Eastern time. At that precise moment, Downdetector (opens in new tab), the go-to resource for all outages suffered by the world's biggest websites, saw a massive spike in reported problems in accessing Netflix.
TV SERIES
Variety

Millie Bobby Brown Cried Seeing Vecna on ‘Stranger Things’ Set: ‘She Wouldn’t Look at Me’

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched Episodes 8 and 9 of “Stranger Things 4,” now streaming on Netflix. Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna is one of the scariest baddies to hit Hawkins, Ind., since the Mind Flayer and Demogorgon, and he’s so terrifying that he made Mille Bobby Brown cry. In an interview with Variety, Bower explains, “They brought her up into a position where she’s bound. I walked up to her [as Vecna] and she burst into tears. She wouldn’t look at me and she was visibly just disgusted by the whole thing.” Brown wasn’t...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

David Harbour Debuts a New Look in Season 4 of 'Stranger Things' — Did He Lose Weight?

Spoiler alert: this article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Stranger Things. Shooting Season 4 of Stranger Things posed a challenge for several actors. Jamie Campbell Bower spent between 6 and a half and 8 hours in the makeup chair, listening to black metal as he transformed into Vecna. Robert Englund and David Harbour donned prosthetic makeup. Joseph Quinn had a wig. As Season 4, Vol. 2 of Stranger Things suggests, David seems to have lost considerable weight before returning to the show.
WEIGHT LOSS
ScreenCrush

‘Stranger Things’ Knocked Out of Top Spot of Netflix Most-Watched Shows

From the moment Stranger Things Season 4 premiered on Netflix, it was the service’s most-watched show. The latest batch of episodes is the most popular English-language series in the company’s history. To date, subscribers have watched 883 million hours of Season 4 of the show alone. In sheer number of hours consumed, that’s more than any Netflix series ever except for Squid Game.
TV SERIES
CNN

'Stranger Things' plays the too-long game in its super-sized season finale

"Stranger Things" has taken the idea of playing the long game to heart a bit too literally, capping its super-sized fourth season with two sprawling episodes that total nearly four hours. Whether that's a reward to fans or self-indulgence by the producers rests in the eye of the beholder, but after this, it's hard to imagine many concluding that ending things with season five qualifies as premature.
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Stranger Things' photos give look at Season 4, Volume 2

June 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2. The streaming service shared first-look photos for the new episodes Tuesday. One of the photos shows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) with Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), aka Papa. Another photo shows Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) making their escape in Argyle's van.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Stranger Things’ Volume 2 Review: The Fourth Season Ends With A Bloated Bang

Even knowing that the final two episodes of “Stranger Things 4” would be downright epic in length, there was a sense that the Duffer Brothers had bitten off a bit more than they could chew this year, sending their characters on separate arcs that made this chapter feel more bloated than the previous three. How could they possibly wrap all of this up in two remaining episodes, dropping today on Netflix? And there are times in this pair that the clutter overwhelms the storytelling, with action happening simultaneously around the world (but mostly in the Upside Down) that can be almost haphazardly edited. It’s an interesting dilemma in that the narrative that the Duffers crafted for season four almost feels now like a response to the criticisms of season three. That year now feels quaint compared to this one what with most of its action happening at a suburban mall. And the argument that nothing has repercussions on “Stranger Things” was undeniably foregrounded this year, particularly in how trauma shaped the development of season favorite Max (Sadie Sink). And yet the desire to really blow up the world of this show backfired at times this year, leading to a season that was certainly entertaining but often felt thematically and narratively unfocused by trying to do so much. And where did it get us? One has to wonder how much this season will now be considered transitional given the most cliffhanger ending in the show’s history. And how fans will respond to spending so much time on a chapter that was really just setting the stage for the final season.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's new movie heads to Netflix

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's new movie The Electric State is set to head to Netflix. The film was originally set up with Universal, but after over a year of negotiations, the streaming platform has officially closed the deal for the rights to the sci-fi epic. Based on Simon...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'Stranger Things' inspired this special new Eegee's flavor. Here's what it tastes like

Eegee’s, the popular Tucson-based eatery that's expanding across the Valley, unveiled a surprise treat for "Stranger Things" fans. The Upside Down eegee is inspired by the popular Netflix science fiction show, which is now in its fourth season. The drink is a slight variation on their watermelon flavor, dyed black and sparkling with edible red glitter, advertised as an "11 out of 10" in an ode to the show's main character.  ...
PHOENIX, AZ
Marie Claire

'Stranger Things' Season 5: Everything We Know

Note: This post has no spoilers for Stranger Things season 4, volume 2 (opens in new tab). It will be updated on Tuesday, July 5, to give readers the weekend to watch the new episodes. After six years of '80s adventures (minus a three year pandemic delay), we are facing...
TV SERIES
GeekyGadgets

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 now streaming on Netflix (recap trailer)

Fans of Stranger Things who have been patiently waiting for the arrival of the highly anticipated Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 episodes to arrive on the Netflix streaming service. Will be pleased to know that the day has finally arrived, providing the final two chapters in the current season 4 storyline. If you need a quick recap of what has happened earlier in Season 4 check out the three-minute recap trailer kindly prepared for your viewing pleasure by Netflix below. Enabling you to refresh your mind as to the events before the latest two chapters.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 2 Ending Explained: What’s Next for Hawkins?

“Stranger Things” Season 4 has finally come to an end. After debuting in late May with seven jumbo-sized episodes, the series returned on July 1 to close out with two more huge installments (the season finale runs a whopping 2-hours-and-30-minutes). After waiting nearly three years for new episodes, it was perfect. Once again, “Stranger Things” captured the zeitgeist, rocketing an old Kate Bush song to the top of the charts and giving social media something to talk about (mainly about who they didn’t want to die in the finale). But all good things must come to an end, including “Stranger Things.”
TheWrap

‘Stranger Things’: Our 9 Biggest Questions for Season 5

“Stranger Things 4” is over – isn’t that a bummer!? This two-part season had it all: monsters, mayhem and mild flirting. Plus, we learned more about Eleven and the Upside Down, and we got the very best villain in the show’s history with the dark sorcerer Vecna (played by Jamie Campbell Bower). And it all came packaged in supersized episodes (something that we are very OK with). “Stranger Things 4” was arguably the best, most ambitious season of the beloved Netflix series to date.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Stranger Things review, season 4 volume 2: The show’s lavish yet intimate return is a near faultless crowd pleaser

When the history of Gen Z television is written (and what a fascinating work that will be…) the opening chapter must surely be dedicated to Stranger Things. The Duffer Brothers’ nostalgia-inflected sci-fi smash began in 2016 with a cast of unknown children, who, as the years have gone by, have grown up and into superstars. And as the show’s audience has matured, so too has its tone. Now, returning for the final instalment of its fourth season (or “chapter” as they insist on calling them) Stranger Things is a fusion of supernatural thriller and serial killer horror, but still...

