Electrification is no longer just the future of the automobile industry, it's very much part of the present. Mercedes-Benz, historically an innovator in luxury performance, certainly isn't planning on resting on its laurels, which is why its all-electric EQ line of vehicles is growing rapidly. By the end of the year, It will consist of ten models, albeit with just a select few of those making their way to US roads to begin with. First the EQS, the S-Class of full-sized EV sedans, and then the EQB SUV will make its way across the pond sooner than later, while the arrival of the mid-sized EQE sedan is imminent.

CARS ・ 8 HOURS AGO