ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Coronavirus and summer travel: how to stay safe on holiday

By Hannah Devlin Science correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V7sj8_0gS0CWDu00
Passenger wearing a mask at an airport Photograph: Charlie Riedel/AP

Whether heading for a scorching Mallorca beach or dancing beneath neon flags at a music festival, millions of people will be hoping for a Covid-free summer. But it isn’t working out like that. With infections soaring once more, how can people make sure they stay safe and keep holiday plans on track?

How vulnerable am I to getting Covid on a plane or train?

Crowded spaces are ideal for spreading infection, and the dominant Omicron strains BA.4 and BA.5 are reported to evade antibody immunity effectively and are spreading about a third faster than previous variants. So you may feel dismayed at having to squeeze into your seat on the plane next to a stranger who keeps clearing their throat.

But planes have an unfair reputation as reservoirs of infection, experts say, and the actual risk is lower than in many indoor environments. For trains and other transport it depends on how busy they are and whether they have modern ventilation systems. “Definitely consider wearing a mask in crowded areas, on public transport, and in the airport where there’s a crowd,” said Prof Ben Cowling, an epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong. “On the plane itself, ventilation is excellent so the risk is actually lower in your seat.”

Masks: to wear or not to wear?

Masks may feel like a thing of the past to some in the UK, but this isn’t the case in all countries, so check the rules before you set off. Italy, for instance, has retained a requirement to wear an FFP2 mask on public transport, with the exception of planes. Some airlines have also maintained a mandate.

You may also be motivated by wanting to be a responsible citizen, or by self-preservation. In this case, an FFP2 mask, which filters out potentially infectious particles in the air, is better than a cloth or disposable paper mask. “If you’re concerned, I’d strongly advise a mask,” said Dr Stephen Griffin, an associate professor at the University of Leeds. “It’s been turned into this token of freedom but it’s sensible and not much of a hassle. It’s a no-brainer. Why spoil your holiday feeling rubbish?”

Festivals and clubbing

This summer festivals are back, from Primavera in Spain to Tomorrowland, the world’s largest dance music festival, in the Belgium town of Boom. Do these huge gatherings lead to outbreaks? Anecdotally a lot of people reported testing positive for Covid after Glastonbury, but then 200,000 people attended and about one in 30 people in England had Covid last week. It’s hard to pinpoint whether events like this make much difference to overall numbers at this stage.

If you’re trying to assess your own risk, common sense applies: indoor, crowded places make transmission more likely. This scenario may be relevant at a festival or in a nightclub, but equally to highbrow holiday pursuits such as an afternoon in a stuffy museum or crowded art gallery, or exploring the vaults of a medieval church.

“The one time I’ve been abroad recently was a microbiology conference in Northern Ireland, where I got Covid,” said Griffin. “I’d put all the provisions in place for the conference to be Covid safe, but came back with Covid. I’m pretty sure I caught it in a restaurant.”

And what about outside – on the beach or at a campsite?

Outdoor spaces are generally low risk and if anything people tend to have fewer social contacts while on holiday. “Often people are with their families and they’re not usually making huge numbers of contacts outside their household, being off work and off school,” said Prof John Edmunds, of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. “Actually being on holiday is not particularly high risk. There’s exceptions – going clubbing and in bars – but I don’t want to stop people from having fun.”

Should I take a Covid test before I fly?

Again, check the rules for your destination. Many places in Europe no longer require you to arrive at the check-in anxiously clutching a bundle of paperwork, but testing requirements have not evaporated across the board. UK travellers to France need to show a vaccine certificate or show a negative result from a PCR test taken within 72 hours or an antigen test taken within 48 hours pre-departure. Spain and Portugal have similar requirements. Outside Europe there is a spectrum of strictness.

Beyond the rules, should travellers feel a moral duty to take a test? Edmunds says he does not want to “tell people what to do”, but notes that a well-established rule of medical screening is that there’s no point in taking a test if you’re not going to act on a positive result.

“If someone tests themselves, finds out that they’re positive and goes anyway, what’s the point of that?” he said. “Ideally if you’re positive you shouldn’t be getting on an aeroplane or public transport, you are putting other people at risk.”

At a time when many are struggling financially, cancelling a flight is painful. But some airlines still have specific refund rules if a flight has to be changed due to Covid and offer more flexibility about changing flights than pre-pandemic.

Do I need to show a vaccine pass?

In some places, including the US, vaccination is an absolute requirement. For other destinations, no vaccine means taking tests. For anyone eligible for a booster or children who haven’t had their first dose, it may be a particularly good time to get up to date. “We know that booster doses give that top-up of protection against severe disease, but for a couple of months the dose also gives relatively good protection against infection,” said Cowling. “It’s the time to get the jab if you’re due for one.”

If I get Covid abroad, will I need to self-isolate?

Some countries, such as the UK, now have minimal legal isolation requirements. But France and Italy, for instance, still mandate seven days’ isolation after a positive test. At the extreme end, some countries require hotel or hospital-based quarantine. “One of my PhD students ended up spending 18 days in an isolation room in hospital in Shanghai while travelling to visit family,” said Cowling. “It could be a different kind of holiday from what you’d planned if you spend it in an isolation room.”

Where are Covid rates going to be highest and lowest?

Coronavirus cases have increased steeply in recent weeks, with the latest figures showing about 2.3m across the UK last week. But at this stage, with high overall prevalence and many countries scaling back surveillance, it’s hard to pinpoint with much certainty which countries are going to be the hotspots two months from now. “It’s difficult enough to predict what’s going to happen in the UK, and we’ve got better data than everywhere else,” said Edmunds. “I don’t think it’s possible to do that with any accuracy.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Finally, Boris Johnson’s ministers have had enough of defending the monstrously indefensible

What took them so long? The chancellor and the health secretary have gone. Others may have jumped before the ink is dry on this, kicking themselves for not taking the lead as this cabinet of accomplices finally calculates that loyalty is doing their careers more harm than good. Late, too late, they conclude that protecting Big Dog for one more catastrophic Today programme interview will finish off their chances for good.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traveler#Pcr#Antigen Test#Common Sense#Omicron
The Independent

The best UK holiday destinations for families

The UK is brimming with destinations that will entertain both adults and children on a weekend away. Whether you fancy a historic city, the characterful coast or a bucolic patch of countryside, simply have a read of our favourite holiday spots for families and choose your own adventure.Jurassic Coast, Dorset Combine traditional seaside fun with monster appreciation on the fossil-lined Jurassic Coast. Lyme Regis makes for a splendid base and is flanked by two beaches – one sandy and the other (Monmouth) made up of grey pebbles, with a fascinating section of ammonite pavement at one end. The pretty town’s...
TRAVEL
The Independent

OLD The destinations that have scrapped all travel restrictions – regardless of vaccination status

On 29 June, Mauritius announced that it would drop all remaining Covid travel restrictions from 1 July, becoming one of a handful of long-haul destinations to do away with its lingering traces of travel admin attached to the virus. Finland has also ended its Covid entry requirements as of 30 June, joining a string of mainly European destinations which have taken the decision to do away with all restrictions.If you’re looking for the simplest and least stressful holiday out there, these destinations are probably your best bet.All of these countries have now removed both entry requirements such as tests and...
WORLD
CNET

Travel is Getting More Expensive. Here's How to Save on Your Summer Trip

When I took a trip to Spain this past March, I realized something -- travel is back. The airports were sardine-packed and the plane seats were all full. Months later, though, the picture of what travel looks like for the rest of 2022 has snapped into sharper focus. The bottom line? It's expensive.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Emerging omicron subvariants BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5 are inhibited less efficiently by antibodies

The omicron subvariants BA.1 and BA.2 of SARS-CoV-2 have dominated the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2022. In many countries, these viruses are now outcompeted by emerging subvariants, with BA.5 being responsible for the current uptick of cases in Germany. However, it is at present largely unclear whether the "new" omicron subvariants BA.2.12.1, BA.4, and BA.5 acquired biological traits that allow for more efficient transmission or whether they are less efficiently blocked by antibodies compared to the "old" omicron subvariants BA.1 and BA.2.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Gavin Williamson’s new job is an insult to teachers using food banks

The government’s pay offer to teachers so far is derisory (Teaching unions warn of strikes in England despite reports of improved pay offer, 1 July). What makes it even more insulting is the news that Gavin Williamson, education secretary during the lockdowns, is about to earn £50,000 a year for a part-time second job advising an education firm chaired by a Tory donor, which has itself given large sums to the party (Report, 29 June).
WORLD
Daily Mail

Tenant, 44, who was stranded in Australia due to Covid claims he returned to London to find a stranger living in his Housing Association flat after an employee secretly moved someone in and collected the rent

A man who was stranded in Australia during the pandemic has revealed how he returned home to London to find a stranger living in his flat. Filippe Scalora, 41, from Chelsea, London, claims an employee from Clarion, the UK's largest housing association, moved another tenant into the flat and collected the rent herself.
WORLD
The Independent

Travellers face years of rising air fares, says Ryanair boss, as Heathrow braces for more flight cancellations

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has warned passengers that fares will rise because flying has become “too cheap” and the industry will be hit by rising oil prices and environmental levies.Mr O’Leary said the average fare for a passenger with his airline will rise from around €40 to between €50 to €60 over the next five years as costs rise in the industry.The outspoken airline chief told the Financial Times: “It’s got too cheap for what it is. I find it absurd every time that I fly to Stansted, the train journey into central London is more expensive than the...
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Denmark PM decries ‘cruel and senseless’ Copenhagen shooting as thousands attend memorial

Thousands have gathered in Copenhagen to pay tribute to the victims of a weekend shopping centre shooting that left three people dead, including two teenagers. “Cruel, unjust and senseless. Tonight, we all mourn,” the Danish prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, told the massive crowd that gathered on Tuesday outside the Field’s shopping complex, where the attack occurred. Frederiksen called for unity in the face of the tragedy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Taliban excavates founding leader’s car, buried to escape US troops

The Taliban have dug up a white Toyota used by their founding leader, Mullah Mohammad Omar, to escape into hiding in southern Afghanistan after the US invasion. Senior officials have called for the vehicle to be put on display at the national museum in Kabul. It already houses the cars and coaches of former kings and prime ministers, including one with bulletproof glass fragmented by an assassination attempt.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

343K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy