Click here to read the full article. WildBrain CPLG, a leading entertainment, sport and brand-licensing agency, has been appointed by Peanuts Worldwide as the exclusive licensing agent for the Peanuts brand in parts of Asia-Pacific. The companies already have a licensing relationship in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and, more recently, India. The additional deal covers Mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand. Peanuts Worldwide, which owns the Peanuts characters and related intellectual property, is controlled by WildBrain Ltd., the family of Charles M. Schulz, and Sony Music Entertainment (Japan), which also...

BUSINESS ・ 44 MINUTES AGO