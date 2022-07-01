Baltimore Ends June with Another Shooting Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police responded to 11 shootings that killed four people and injured nine others over the Independence Day weekend, according to authorities. Additionally, there were 36 robberies between July 1 and July 4, police said. During that same time period, officers arrested 90 people for various crimes, according to authorities. Those crimes included two attempted murders, five robberies, 11 handgun violations, and 54 aggravated assaults, police said. Officers also served at least one attempted murder warrant, at least one robbery warrant, and five handgun warrants, according to authorities. Anyone with information about a crime should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

