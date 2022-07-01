ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ends June with Another Shooting Murder

By Charlie Dwyer
By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
BALTIMORE, MD – The last night in June ended as most other nights end...

foxbaltimore.com

July off to violent start with 10 shot and several homicides

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At least 10 people were shot and there have been several homicides since the start of July. Specifically, over the holiday weekend there were nearly a dozen shooting incidents including the shooting of a Royal Farms employee, a triple shooting in east Baltimore and a shooting involving a 14-year-old.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man Shot Multiple Times in Eastern Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Sunday afternoon. This incident happened on the1200 block of North Luzerne Avenue in Eastern Baltimore. According to detectives, “At approximately 1:20 p.m., Eastern District patrol officers responded to the 1200 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Violent Holiday Weekend In Baltimore

(Baltimore, MD) -- It was a violent Fourth of July holiday weekend in Baltimore as police investigate a series of shootings. Police say three people were killed and nine others suffered injuries following a rash of shootings. Among the victims is a 14-year-old boy. Investigators say most of the shootings...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man Shot to Death in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the shooting death of an unidentified man that took place on July 4th. This incident happened on 400 block of North Montford Avenue in Southeast, Baltimore. According to investigators, “At approximately 3:12 a.m., Southeast District patrol officers were patrolling the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

52 Year-Old Man Shot in Central Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 53 year-old man shot in the leg on July 2nd. This incident happened on the 600 block of North Eutaw Place in Central Baltimore. According to investigators, “At approximately 6:45 p.m., an off-duty BPD officer...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

4 Killed, 9 Wounded In 11 Baltimore Shootings Over Independence Day Weekend, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police responded to 11 shootings that killed four people and injured nine others over the Independence Day weekend, according to authorities. Additionally, there were 36 robberies between July 1 and July 4, police said. During that same time period, officers arrested 90 people for various crimes, according to authorities. Those crimes included two attempted murders, five robberies, 11 handgun violations, and 54 aggravated assaults, police said. Officers also served at least one attempted murder warrant, at least one robbery warrant, and five handgun warrants, according to authorities. Anyone with information about a crime should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

46 Year-Old Man Shot Twice In Neck in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition on July 2nd in Eastern Baltimore. According to police, “At approximately 2:40 a.m., Eastern District patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment. When officers arrived at the hospital, officers located a 46-year-old male victim suffering from two apparent gunshot wounds to the neck. The victim is in critical condition. Eastern District Shooting detectives responded to the hospital and assumed control of the investigation.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man Shot and Killed Early 4th of July Morning in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Gunshots and fireworks filled the air in Baltimore on 4th of July, starting the day with one man killed by gunfire early in the morning. According to Baltimore Police, July 4 at approximately 3:12 a.m., Southeast District patrol officers were patrolling the area of North Glover Street when they heard discharging coming from the 400 block of North Montford Avenue.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Three dead, nine others injured in Baltimore during violent July 4th weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was another holiday weekend marked by gun violence Baltimore. According to police, three people were killed and nine others were injured, including a 14-year-old boy. Most of the shootings took place overnight and happened despite an uptick in police presence. We have a robust deployment...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 Killed In East Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed over the weekend in a shooting in East Baltimore, authorities said. About 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a shooting in the 600 block of North Broadway, where they found the shooting victim unconscious, Baltimore Police said. The victim was taken to a hospital but did not survive. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

14-Year-Old Reported Missing in Silver Spring

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Silver Spring. Clarissa Marie Del Rosario was last seen on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 10 a.m.,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
foxbaltimore.com

19-year-old hospitalized shooting victim pronounced dead

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 19-year-old gun violence victim died following his injuries sustained earlier this month. According to police, Terrontae Stancil was critically injured on July 2, 2022 in the 600 block of Mosher Street. Stancil was hospitalized but died a day later on July 3 just before 5...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man in critical condition after early morning shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting early this morning. Police were called to a hospital just after 2 a.m. for a report of a shooting victim who walked in seeking treatment. Investigators say a 36-year-old man had been shot...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Four Teen Arrested for Carjacking in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Four teenagers and one adult were arrested for a cracking incident last week. According to the Baltimore County Police Department, on Wednesday, at approximately 7:50 p.m., officers from the Dundalk Precinct responded to the 7800 block of Wynbrook Road 21224., for an armed carjacking. “While responding...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

16-Year-Old Killed in Northeast DC Shooting: Police

A 16-year-old was killed in a shooting early Tuesday in Washington, D.C., police said, amid a rash of violence in the capital following July 4 celebrations. Officers responded to the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace Northeast about 1 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said. Levoire Simmons, of Northeast D.C., was...
WASHINGTON, DC
