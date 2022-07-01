ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins Need to Revamp Power Play

By Nicholas Brlansky
 4 days ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins need to revamp their power play next season.

The Pittsburgh Penguins finished last season with the 19th ranked power play unit in the NHL. That is not good enough considering the talent they had to work with on that unit.

Converting only 20.2 percent of their chances on the man advantage, the Penguin's top unit operated far below expectations. While the fate of Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are yet to be determined this off-season, the Penguins will need a new system to improve upon last season's performance.

Penguins Re-Sign Casey DeSmith

The Pittsburgh Penguins have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with goaltender Casey DeSmith that will carry an average annual value of $1.8 million. This signing comes at the heels of speculation about whether or not the Penguins could be interested in reuniting with Marc-Andre Fleury. The undrafted...
PITTSBURGH, PA
