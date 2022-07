NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The name of a man killed in a tubing crash on Lake Murray has been released. Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece says 35-year-old Christopher Day died when the tube he was riding in behind a jet ski collided with another watercraft. It happened around 2:30 p.m. on July 2 near Dreher Island.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO