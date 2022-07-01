ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Trio wanted for vehicle burglaries and grand theft auto in Lehigh Acres

By Sarah Metts
 4 days ago
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a trio accused of breaking into multiple cars and grand theft auto in Lehigh Acres.

The cars were taken from homes on 12th Street West.

The video shared exclusively with NBC2 shows the trio walking up to the black 2015 Nissan Sentra, tugging on the door handles, then driving off.

Deputies said a tricycle was left behind and found the next morning.

One victim told NBC2 she accidentally left her car unlocked after rushing inside her home earlier in the day, she’s a mother and made a mistake. Now she has to pay the price, she has no car, and the thieves got away with all of her money and personal information.

Neighbors said this isn’t the first time the street has been targeted. One neighbor had her gun stolen out of her car back in December, she still does not know where it is.

Anyone with information about the three younger men is asked to call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

