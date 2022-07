Accessing decentralized finance should be possible without centralized intermediaries. Unfortunately, most people only now realize how many of these entities there are and the damage they can do to the broader ecosystem. 2022 And beyond needs to be about self-sovereignty before things spiral out of control even further. It is essential to look beyond promises like “high yield” and “convenient user experience” and focus on whether your crypto assets are at risk first and foremost.

