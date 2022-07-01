ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Richarlison bids farewell to Everton fans following Tottenham move

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
90min
90min
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Richarlison has said...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Tottenham reveal Richarlison's shirt number

Richarlison's brand-spanking-new Tottenham shirt number has been revealed following the Brazilian's move from Premier League rivals Everton. The 25-year-old completed a transfer to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last week, signing a contract until 2027 after Spurs agreed to part with a cool £60m for his services. Richarlison will bolster...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Xavi Simons turned down Real Madrid interest ahead of PSV Eindhoven move

Real Madrid are believed to have contacted former Barcelona youth prodigy Xavi Simons ahead of his recent exit from Paris Saint-Germain. The 19-year-old Dutchman was previously one of the most highly rated talents in La Masia after his family moved from Netherlands to Spain when he was as a young child.
SOCCER
90min

Duncan Ferguson leaves Everton to pursue management career

Duncan Ferguson has left his role on the Everton coaching staff to pursue a management career. The former striker ended his playing days at Goodson Park and had been involved in various coaching roles with the Toffees since 2011. He stepped in as caretaker manager twice following the dismissals of Marco Silva and Rafa Benitez in 2019 and 2022 respectively, losing just one of his five games in charge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richarlison
90min

Memphis Depay insists he wants to stay at Barcelona

Memphis Depay has knocked back suggestions that he could leave Barcelona this summer and is intent on fighting for his place in the side. The Dutchman only signed for Barça last summer following the expiration of his contract at Lyon and although he scored 13 goals in 38 games in all competitions, he lost his place in Xavi's lineup to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following his winter arrival. He has since been linked with a move away from Camp Nou.
SOCCER
90min

Man Utd remain adamant Cristiano Ronaldo will not leave this summer

Manchester United insist they will fight to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at the club for the remainder of his contract despite the player's desire to leave, 90min understands. Ronaldo has made it clear to United recently that he wishes to be given the opportunity to leave Old Trafford a year after returning if a suitable offer is made, and his position has taken the club and new manager Erik ten Hag by surprise.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Tottenham
90min

Ajax agree £30m fee with Tottenham for Steven Bergwijn

Steven Bergwijn is finally closing in on a move to Ajax after the Dutch champions reached an agreement with Tottenham over a long-disputed transfer fee, 90min understands. Ajax have held an interest in the winger for some time and had hoped to sign him back in January, but couldn't finalise a deal with Spurs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Tyrell Malacia opens up on imminent Man Utd move

Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia has opened up on his desire to join Manchester United - a deal which is expected to be finalised in the near future. The Dutch international is already in Manchester and has completed his medical, with a signature all that is missing from his €15m move to Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Xherdan Shaqiri withdrawal just a precaution, says Chicago Fire boss Hendrickson

Chicago Fire head coach Ezra Hendrickson has insisted subbing out Xherdan Shaqiri in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to the San Jose Earthquakes was purely a precautionary measure. The Switzerland international was enjoying a productive game, creating three chances and getting one shot on target, but was forced out just after the hour mark with an unclear problem.
MLS
90min

Barcelona officially confirm signing of Franck Kessie

Barcelona have finally officially confirmed the signing of free agent midfielder Franck Kessie, with the player signing a contract which runs until 2026. Kessie finished up a five-season spell at Milan on a high recently, helping the club to its first Scudetto in over decade by scoring six league goals in 31 appearances. Speaking at the end of May to Canal+, Kessie thanked Milan and their fans:
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Man Utd closing in on Christian Eriksen signing

Manchester United believe that they have won the race to sign Christian Eriksen following the expiration of his Brentford contract, 90min understands. The Dane signed for the Bees on a six-month deal back in January and played a huge role in helping them to a mid-table finish in their maiden Premier League season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Leeds closing in on deals for Luis Sinisterra & Tyler Adams

Leeds United are closing in on a deals for Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra and RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams, 90min understands. Leeds have already bolstered their squad this summer with the signings of Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca and Darko Gyabi - but they are still planning to improve the squad available to manager Jesse Marsch ahead of a season without a handful of key players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Leah Williamson: Captaining England in Euro 2022 'moment I'll want to remember forever'

Leah Williamson has admitted that captaining England in their Euro 2022 opener in front of a home crowd will be a memory she will cherish forever. Williamson is set to lead the Lionesses out at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening as they kick off their European Championship campaign against Austria on home soil, with the fixture also marking her maiden start in a major tournament at senior level.
SPORTS
90min

West Ham bid for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana rejected

West Ham United have had an offer for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana turned down, 90min can confirm. The Hammers are looking to add further depth to David Moyes's squad, with bringing in a new central midfielder to offset the workload of Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek high on the agenda.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Jules Kounde: Sevilla director denies contact with Barcelona & confirms Chelsea interest

Sevilla director Monchi has denied talks have been held with Barcelona over centre-back Jules Kounde, but admitted Chelsea are among the sides chasing him. The previous Chelsea regime had been working for over a year to try and sign Kounde, having come close to landing the Frenchman in 2021, and the expectancy was that he would be among the first signings of the new era at Stamford Bridge under Todd Boehly.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Mason Mount 'very excited' for new Chelsea era

Chelsea star Mason Mount has admitted he is looking forward to getting the Todd Boehly era at Stamford Bridge as soon as possible. Roman Abramovich's 19-year ownership of the Blues came to an end this summer as he sold the club to a consortium fronted by Boehly, bringing an end to the most successful period in the history of Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

695
Followers
6K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy