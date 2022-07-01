BART fares increase July 1

LAFAYETTE ( KRON ) – Starting today all Bay Area Rapid Transit fares increase by 3.4 percent, adding 15 cents to the average fare of $3.78.

This fare increase was supposed to go into effect on Jan. 1, but was delayed six months.

BART says this fare increase is well below the current rate of inflation. The transit agency increases fares every other year, and thus the last increase was in 2020.

A short trip from downtown Berkeley to 19th street in Oakland would increase five cents.

While a longer trip from Antioch to Montgomery would increase by 30 cents.

BART officials say money from the fare increase will pay for train service, enhanced cleaning and additional police and unarmed safety staff presence.

This will also help BART buy new train cars.

If BART fares are becoming unaffordable, there is a clipper start program for low-income riders which offers a 20% discount per tip.

Kids get 50% off with the youth clipper card.

Seniors and people with qualifying disabilities get 62% off.

The best way to use your clipper card these days is on your phone with the app you just download it and add money to it on there.

Driving is expensive with tolls increasing and now BART is increasing as well. You just have to pick the cheapest and easiest way for yourself to commute and for many that still is riding BART.

