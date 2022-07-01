ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BART fares increase July 1

By Sara Stinson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE ( KRON ) – Starting today all Bay Area Rapid Transit fares increase by 3.4 percent, adding 15 cents to the average fare of $3.78.

This fare increase was supposed to go into effect on Jan. 1, but was delayed six months.

BART says this fare increase is well below the current rate of inflation. The transit agency increases fares every other year, and thus the last increase was in 2020.

A short trip from downtown Berkeley to 19th street in Oakland would increase five cents.

While a longer trip from Antioch to Montgomery would increase by 30 cents.

BART officials say money from the fare increase will pay for train service, enhanced cleaning and additional police and unarmed safety staff presence.

This will also help BART buy new train cars.

If BART fares are becoming unaffordable, there is a clipper start program for low-income riders which offers a 20% discount per tip.

Kids get 50% off with the youth clipper card.

Seniors and people with qualifying disabilities get 62% off.

The best way to use your clipper card these days is on your phone with the app you just download it and add money to it on there.

Driving is expensive with tolls increasing and now BART is increasing as well. You just have to pick the cheapest and easiest way for yourself to commute and for many that still is riding BART.

KRON4 News

SFPD: crowd threw fireworks at officers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A dozen officers were injured early Tuesday after fireworks and glass bottles were thrown at them, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Police Department. The incident occurred at 12:39 a.m., when officers tried to disperse “a large crowd” at 24th and Harrison streets, the tweet states, after a report […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

3 injured in San Francisco crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people were injured in a crash in San Francisco on Monday, the San Francisco Police Department told KRON4. Officers responded to the crash at 5:51 p.m. at 9th Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard. All three injured people were taken to the hospital, SFPD said. No one has been arrested for the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Daly City fire displaces 4 residents

DALY CITY (KRON) – The North County Fire Authority is advising people to “please stay clear” of Hanover Street, near the San Francisco-San Mateo County line, where fire companies are at the scene of a structure fire, according to a tweet. Four people were displaced by the fire, according to reports on citizen.com. The address […]
KRON4 News

Mass shooting raises concerns over 4th of July celebrations

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Going into the 4th of July weekend, several police departments said that more officers will be on patrol on the holiday.  A mass shooting in a Chicago suburb on Monday explains why. Six people died and dozens more were injured during what was supposed to be a celebration in Highland Park, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
