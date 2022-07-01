ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overturned car partially closes I-91 South in Wallingford

By Olivia Casey
 4 days ago

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An overturned car closed down a lane on I-91 southbound Friday morning.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred between Exits 14 and 13 just after 8 a.m. Officials said this was a multi-car crash with a rollover, and those involved reported minor injuries.

The Department of Transportation has been advised that there is damage to the guardrail and light police.

The scene remains active, officials stated, and they ask anyone traveling in this area use extra caution and expect traffic delays.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WTNH

WTNH

