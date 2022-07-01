ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Mailbag: Can Lions Sneak Into Playoffs in 2022?

By Logan Lamorandier
AllLions
AllLions
 4 days ago

The NFL Draft is over, and the majority of free agency is as well. And now, we’re in the deep lull of the Detroit Lions’ offseason.

With that, topics get pretty deep into the weeds regarding specific position groups and roster battles.

In this mailbag, the running back and returner spots take center stage. Let’s get to it.

*Questions edited for clarity

1.) Do you think running back Craig Reynolds continues to carry at the rate and efficiency he ended last season on? -- @mayjahrayjah_

Answer: Despite limited playing time, Reynolds was super impressive with his touches. The ability to break tackles and rack up yards after contact were clearly areas of strength for him.

For NFL running backs last season with at least 50 carries, Reynolds was the third-best back in terms of yards after contact (3.87). Usually, most of the best NFL running backs are near the top of that category.

Now, there is a reason why Reynolds has been a career journeyman. It’s unlikely that Reynolds can continue with the efficiency he had in 2021, with a larger workload over the course of the entire season.

The problem is that he also will be fighting for playing time. How much will he even see the field?

However, if he can extrapolate even close to what he did last year into this season, he should no doubt be given a bigger role.

2.) Will running back D’Andre Swift be a three-down back this season? -- @goffisbetter16

A: It all depends on what exactly your definition of a three-down back is. If you are truly asking if he is a player that can play in all phases of the game, yes, he can.

If the question is regarding him being a “workhorse” type who receives the bulk of touches, then I feel a little differently about that.

Make no mistake, Swift is a real nice player in space, but he has had his fair share of struggles running up the middle when no hole is present.

A true workhorse running back typically excels in that department, whereas Swift does his best work when he has room to work with.

Per Next Gen Stats, Swift actually had a negative rush yard over expected per attempt (-0.36). Long story short, that stat is an indicator that Swift would get the yards blocked for him, but not much more. Actually, on average, he would get fewer yards than what was expected, based on the running lanes that were provided.

Now, Swift has reportedly bulked up this offseason, and looked a bit bigger in OTAs. That could help him carry a bigger load -- if he can stay healthy.

At the end of the day, I still see the Lions using a pretty big rotation at running back, with Swift being more of the gadget back of the group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06fNqq_0gS08SnN00
Junfu Han, USA TODAY NETWORK

3.) Who will be the kickoff and punt returners for the Lions this season? -- @MitchL24

A: Both of last year’s incumbents are still on the roster this year. Punt returner Kalif Raymond and kick returner Godwin Igwebuike will definitely get a fair shot.

While Raymond’s spot on the roster looks pretty secure given his new two-year contract, Igwebuike’s isn’t necessarily guaranteed. Even if Igwebuike sticks to the final roster, he may not always be active on gamedays.

In that case, if I had to guess, I would think Raymond could fill both returner roles. Wide receiver Tom Kennedy also received a few chances returning kicks last season.

With all the additions in the receiving corps this offseason, it’s hard to envision Kennedy making the roster, barring multiple injuries. There is another wild card you could add to the equation – more on that in the next question.

4.) Will undrafted free-agent wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton ( from Muskegon/CMU) get a chance to return kicks this season? -- @gcnewsman

A: Being a local product, the electric Pimpleton is easy to root for. Standing in at 5-foot-9, 172 pounds, being the primary returner is likely his best shot to make the roster. The practice squad seems far more of a likely destination.

Guys like Pimpleton often look good with their shifty moves without pads, but it’s a completely different story once they see live action in actual NFL games.

Unfortunately for the young 23-year-old, the returner’s value in the league has been decreasing every year, as well. Fewer kicks are being returned. There are very few returners in the NFL that only fill a roster spot due to return duties.

There’s little doubt that Pimpleton will get a chance to display his ability in the preseason, but I’m assuming the question was more geared toward the regular season. As I mentioned regarding Kennedy above, in a loaded receivers room, it’s going to be tough for an undrafted free agent to crack the roster.

5.) For as many games that the Lions lost close last year, a much better roster and another year of the new systems being under players' belts, what do you think are the realistic chances of the Lions surprising a lot of people and possibly sneaking into a playoff spot this year? -- @DLYank84

A: I have been on record saying that I feel the Lions are a six-or-seven-win team, in terms of talent. This Lions team still looks very much like a team in year No. 2 of a rebuild. Detroit has plenty of unproven positions on the roster.

Yes, there are quite a few players returning from injury and younger players with potential, but that doesn't mean that every single one will reach that full potential or seamlessly be back to 100% health in 2022, either.

In terms of Lions making the playoffs, I wouldn't get my hopes up. You're probably setting yourself up for failure with those expectations.

However, given the Lions' relatively easy schedule and that seventh playoff spot, the Lions really only need a few games to fall in their favor to have a legit chance for the postseason. The better you are as a team, typically the luckier you get.

Long story short, the Lions will need to have a lot go right and only a little go wrong to get into the playoffs, in my mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oEYdr_0gS08SnN00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Made His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Extremely Clear

Colin Kaepernick remains out of the National Football League, though the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback did have a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason. However, according to Warren Sapp, the workout was a "disaster." “I heard it was a disaster. I heard it was one of...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Michael Vick News

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick is reportedly being sued for a very large figure. According to reports, a group of creditors is suing Vick for $1.2 million in alleged unpaid loans. Vick, who starred at Virginia Tech before spending more than a decade in the National Football League, has reportedly...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Spun

Brett Favre Reveals Notable Prediction: NFL World Reacts

Brett Favre has revealed a notable prediction for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Green Bay Packers star quarterback is expecting a dropoff for Davante Adams in Las Vegas. Adams, of course, was traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas earlier this offseason. It's not a crazy prediction, of...
GREEN BAY, WI
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalif Raymond
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-All-Pro CB could get another shot in NFL?

Despite plenty of tread on his tires, a well-known veteran cornerback could be getting another break. Pro Football Focus reported this week that former All-Pro Joe Haden has offers currently on the table from NFL teams. For now though, the 33-year-old is still unsigned with training camp set to start later this month.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts The NFL's 5 Best Teams

The 2022 NFL regular season is a little more than two months away. It's been another eventful offseason in the National Football League, with plenty of player movement, including Russell Wilson to the Broncos, Matt Ryan to the Colts and Von Miller to the Bills, among other moves. Who will...
NFL
FOX Sports

Who are the NFL's highest paid wide receivers? Here are the top 10

2022 has been the year of the wide receiver in the NFL. A number of high-achieving big-play threats cashed in with mammoth-sized contracts this year, and the NFL's new offensive explosion has made WR the most important skill position outside of quarterback. Pass-catching talent was widely apparent throughout the playoffs,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Adam Vinatieri's Son Has Decommitted: NFL World Reacts

Zionsville kicker A.J. Vinatieri boasts some impressive genes. His father is one of the greatest kickers in NFL history and a future Hall of Famer. But ahead of the 2022 college football season, he's made a big change to his recruitment. On Friday, Vinatieri announced that he was decommitting from...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punt Returner#Nfl Draft#Kick Returner#American Football#The Detroit Lions
Yardbarker

Has Aaron Rodgers Killed Off The Dynasty In Green Bay?

Over the past decade, the Green Bay Packers have won more games than they’ve lost. The Packers have only had three losing seasons since Aaron Rodgers became quarterback. They’ve also gone on and won one Super Bowl during that same time period. But even with that Super Bowl...
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Brett Favre hints that Raiders WR Davante Adams could see drop in production without Aaron Rodgers

As Davante Adams heads into his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and former Green Bay Packers star Brett Favre hinted that a drop-off in production could be imminent. Leaving an all-time talent like Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers is never easy, and although Adams has joined a talented receiving corps, Favre explained that Raiders quarterback Derek Carr simply isn't Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Big Family News

Patrick Mahomes is having a big offseason. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback married his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, earlier this year. Patrick and Brittany tied the knot in Hawaii. That's not the only big family news of the offseason. Patrick and Brittany also announced that they are expecting their...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Buccaneers Are Predicted To Release Veteran Wide Receiver

There's a chance that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be cutting a wide receiver soon. Greg Auman of The Athletic released a 53-man roster projection late last month and it didn't include Breshad Perriman. Auman expects the Bucs to cut Perriman before the season starts. He thinks the Bucs will...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield 'New Team' Rumor

Another day, another Baker Mayfield trade rumor. But this latest one is a little more interesting than some previous rumors. On Sunday, NFL insider Michael Balko reported that the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks are still in discussions about a possible Mayfield trade. Per the report, a deal was close to being done, but then a "new team" entered the race.
CLEVELAND, OH
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy