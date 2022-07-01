ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russia seizes control of partly foreign-owned energy project

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has handed full control over a major oil and natural gas project partly owned by Shell and two Japanese companies to a newly created Russian firm, a bold move amid spiraling tensions with the West over Moscow’s military action in Ukraine.

Putin’s decree late Thursday orders the creation of a new company that would take over ownership of Sakhalin Energy Investment Co., which is nearly 50% controlled by British energy giant Shell and Japan-based Mitsui and Mitsubishi.

Putin’s order named “threats to Russia’s national interests and its economic security” as the reason for the move at Sakhalin-2, one of the world’s largest export-oriented oil and natural gas projects.

The presidential order gives the foreign firms a month to decide if they want to retain the same shares in the new company.

Russian state-controlled natural gas giant Gazprom had a controlling stake in Sakhalin-2, the country’s first offshore gas project that accounts for about 4% of the world’s market for liquefied natural gas, or LNG. Japan, South Korea and China are the main customers for the project’s oil and LNG exports.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that there is no reason to expect a shutdown of supplies following Putin’s order.

Shell held a 27.5% stake in the project. After the start of the Russian military action in Ukraine, Shell announced its decision to pull out of all of its Russian investments, a move that it said has cost at least $5 billion. The company also holds 50% stakes in two other joint ventures with Gazprom to develop oil fields.

Shell said Friday that it’s studying Putin’s order, which has thrown its investment in the joint venture into doubt.

“As a shareholder, Shell has always acted in the best interests of Sakhalin-2 and in accordance with all applicable legal requirements,” the company said in a statement. “We are aware of the decree and are assessing its implications.”

Seiji Kihara, deputy chief secretary of the Japanese cabinet, said the government was aware of Putin’s decree and was reviewing its impact. Japan-based Mitsui owns 12.5% of the project, and Mitsubishi holds 10%.

Kihara emphasized that the project should not be undermined because it “is pertinent to Japan’s energy security,” adding that “anything that harms our resource rights is unacceptable.”

“We are scrutinizing Russia’s intentions and the background behind this,” he told reporters Friday at a twice-daily news briefing. “We are looking into the details, and for future steps, I don’t have any prediction for you at this point.”

Asked during a conference call with reporters if Putin’s move with Sakhalin-2 could herald a similar action against other joint ventures involving foreign shareholders, Peskov said, “There can’t be any general rule here.” He added that “each case will be considered separately.”

Sakhalin-2 includes three offshore platforms, an onshore processing facility, 300 kilometers of offshore pipelines, 1,600 kilometers of onshore pipelines, an oil export terminal and an LNG plant.

____

AP reporters Kelvin Chan in London and Elaine Kurtenbach in Bangkok contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
Daily Beast

Putin Pal Drops Menacing Hint: a ‘Cleansing’ Is Coming for Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s key ally Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has started hinting at what may be next in Russia’s war, and it doesn’t sound pretty. Lukashenko claimed this weekend that he thinks it’s time for Europe to face a “moral cleansing.”. “The time has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Security#Gazprom#Oil And Gas#Pipelines#Russian#Shell#Japanese#British#Mitsui#Mitsubishi#Lng#Kremlin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
Country
Russia
FOXBusiness

Germany’s union head warns cutting off Russian gas could topple major industries

The head of the German Federation Trade Unions (DGB) warned Sunday that major industries in the country were at risk of collapsing if Russian natural gas were to be cut off. "Because of the gas bottlenecks, entire industries are in danger of permanently collapsing: aluminum, glass, the chemical industry," Yasmin Fahimi told newspaper Bild am Sonntag in an interview. "Such a collapse would have massive consequences for the entire economy and jobs in Germany."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

USA Sending More Gas to Europe Than Russia

For the first time, the US is supplying more natural gas to Europe than Russia sends by pipelines, according to the International Energy Agency. Europe is seeking alternatives such as US liquefied natural gas to Russian supplies after Gazprom PJSC slashed shipments through Nord Stream, its biggest pipeline to Europe, and cut off shipments to countries that didn’t comply with new payment terms. Russia met more than a third of the European Union’s gas demand last year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Oil and gas workers are on strike in Norway, and it's escalating Europe's natural-gas crisis a week before a key pipeline with Russia shuts for maintenance

The strike is expected to cut Norway's gas production by 13% from Wednesday.Norway supplies 20% to 25% of European Union and UK's natural-gas demand. Europe's natural-gas crisis could deepen as workers in Norway the continent's largest producer of the fuel have gone on strike on Tuesday, the union leading the industrial action told Reuters.
LABOR ISSUES
The Associated Press

Russian diplomats depart Bulgaria amid soaring tensions

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Two Russian airplanes departed Bulgaria on Sunday with scores of Russian diplomatic staff and their families amid a mass expulsion that has sent tensions soaring between the historically close nations, a Russian diplomat said. Filip Voskresenski, a high-ranking Russian diplomat, told journalists at the airport...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

973K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy