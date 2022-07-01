ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All-Calhoun County girls tennis: There was no dropoff for Donoho in first season under Alderman

By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
Members of Donoho’s girls tennis team pose for a photo with head coach Kristie Alderman after finishing as the Class 1A-3A state runner-up. Submitted photo

Another new coach, but Donoho girls tennis continued to dominate Calhoun County and got a little closer to a state tite.

For coaching the Falcons to within a breath of their first state title since 1981, Kristie Alderman is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County coach of the year for girls tennis.

Donoho’s girls dominated the Red Wilder Invitational, the de facto county tournament, winning all six singles courts and all three doubles courts. They won the singles finals 10-0, 10-1, 10-3, 10-3, 10-0 and 10-0 and the three doubles divisions 10-2, 10-6 and 10-1.

The Red Wilder title was Donoho’s seventh in as many years.

Hoping to take the next step after finishing as Class 1A-3A state runner-up in 2021, the Falcons led after the first day in Montgomery. Bayside Academy overtook them the second day and won 48-41.

Claire Hillman and Lily Grace Draper teamed to defend their state title in No. 1 doubles. Anne Marie Harris won state in No. 6 singles, and Draper was runner-up in No. 2 singles.

“The girls had an amazing year from start to finish, only dropping one set all year in sectional play and sweeping sectionals, winning every court, which set us up nicely at state,” Alderman said. “The competition at state this year was amazingly strong on every court and our girls played extremely well. All advanced to semifinals in singles, and we had two in the finals. … With so many players advancing, we were ever so close to winning this year. And with no seniors on this team, I am excited to see them compete next year!”

Donoho’s success over the past two years in tennis triggered the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s competitive balance factor for private schools. Donoho will move up to the Class 4A-5A division in tennis starting in the 2022-23 school year.

