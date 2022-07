The Women's Euros has never looked quite this good before. With women's football probably in the best place it's ever been, EURO 2022 promises to be considerably bigger and substantially better than any of the previous 12 editions. Spain, France, Sweden and, of course, hosts England and reigning champions the Netherlands all fancy their chances of holding that swirling silver trophy aloft come the end of the month, and you can read on to find out how to watch a Women's Euro 2022 live stream from anywhere - including ways to watch every game for FREE.

SOCCER ・ 7 HOURS AGO