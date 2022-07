While summer may be in full swing with many of us enjoying the extra hours of daylight, we can't forget fall is right around the corner. While it’s tough to know that the days will be getting shorter and colder, there’s plenty to look forward to during the spooky season. Along with those crunchy leaves, hot beverages, and sweater weather, those of us who are TV and movie obsessed also know that the season will bring with it a wide array of new content for our cozy viewing pleasure. And on that note, today The CW has announced its premiere dates for a highly anticipated slate of shows including the big reveal of spin-off series’ The Winchesters and Walker Independence.

TV SERIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO