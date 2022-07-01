Fargo Davies Lineman Discusses Committing to NDSU Football

Just about everybody who has spent some time in North Dakota or has lived here knows about Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. I-94 cuts across the state from the Montana border through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown and finally Fargo. From there it takes a southeast direction through Minnesota and eventually into Minneapolis-St. Paul, and then heads east across Wisconsin.
(Battle Creek, MI) -- Fargo AirSho officials are expressing sympathy to the family of a man who has previously appeared in two North Dakota airshows. Chris Darnell died at the Field of Flight Air Show Saturday in Battle Creek, Michigan. Officials say his Shockwave Jet Truck was racing two airplanes at 300 miles per hour when it burst into flames and he was killed.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local authorities often prepare for many firework-related calls over the Fourth of July weekend. But West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller said this year their firework call amount went down. He said they received 32 calls about fireworks from Friday, July 1st to Tuesday, July 5th.
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation.
(Bismarck, ND) -- As is the case with most states, gas prices continue to decline in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded dropped to four dollars, 65 cents, this as the national average also fell, settling at just over four bucks, 80 cents.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Maroon 5 fans won’t be able to catch the 2022 World Tour in Fargo. The show at the FARGODOME has been canceled. Maroon 5 was originally supposed to play the FARGODOME in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic postponed the show. Now, the August 12, 2022 show has also been canceled.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking for some fun this 4th of July, many events will be taking place across the Red River Valley. Bonanzaville will be hosting a carnival and fireworks. There will be games, pony rides for kids, food vendors, and much more. The...
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Crews have cleared Veterans Blvd at the intersection of 23rd Ave. S. following a crash. The Fire Department says it responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Veterans Blvd. and 23rd Ave. S. around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 4:58 A.M. on July 5th, Fargo police received a report from an individual on 8th Ave. N. of a green laser being used. The caller also said they saw a male with a raised handgun fire a round into the air. Police say...
(Moorhead, MN) -- One Moorhead School Board candidate is sharing her criticisms of the current board, and what changes she intends to bring to the district. Moorhead School Board Candidate Lisa Hahn announced her candidacy alongside two other candidates, Nikki Pollock and Ken Lucier. The three are working together to earn your vote in the upcoming November election. Hahn says one key guiding principle comes down to "parental authority".
(Frazee, MN) -- A West Fargo couple has been hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Becker County Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol, along with help from the Becker County Sheriff's Office, says 73-year-old Brian Irving and his wife, Beverly, were headed eastbound on Highway 87 in Evergreen Township around 6 p.m. when they struck a deer at milepost 13.
LAKE PARK, Minn. (KVRR) — People are out soaking up the sun and sailing on lakes to celebrate our nations independence. People that live there say this time of year always brings a lot of traffic. “Oh Fourth of July is crazy, it’s been like really awesome and fun,...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police are investigating a shooting at a home in South Fargo. Police say it happened just after 7 a.m. on Monday, July 4 at the Countryside trailer court. Police say the homeowner, 22-year-old Kyle Lovass called 911 to say he had just shot...
(Battle Lake, MN)--Three people have reportedly been injured in a crash in Otter Tail County over the weekend. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place Sunday afternoon on Highway 78 and County Road 72, north of Battle Lake. A GMC Canyon, driven by Tony Robert Gerlach, 55,...
PERHAM (KDLM) – Two people were injured in a boating accident on Rush Lake. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to Rush Lake on Sunday, July 3 on a report of a boating accident. When officers arrived they located a male with a compound fractured ankle and a female with possible broken ribs.
