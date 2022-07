Once upon a time, there was nothing more polarizing than the fanbases for two of Twilight’s leading men: you were either Team Edward or Team Jacob. In its heyday, Twilight was the most talked about book series and had diehard fans across the globe. Once the movies hit the big screen, the Edward vs. Jacob debate took on a new life because not only were fans dedicated to the characters, they were dedicated to the actors, too. Though Jacob didn’t get the girl in the end, Taylor Lautner still got a happily ever after with the girl of his dreams — but surprise: she wasn’t Team Jacob. Tay Dome’s Tiktok about Robert Pattinson revealed her true Twilight allegiance, and it isn’t to her fiancé Taylor Lautner’s character.

