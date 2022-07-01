All-Calhoun County girls tennis: Donoho’s Hillman put together another strong season

The tandem of Claire Hillman (left) and Lily Grace Draper repeated as Class 1A-3A No. 1 doubles champion. Submitted photo

Who knows what might’ve happened in the Class 1A-3A state tennis No. 1 singles, but for two injuries that snagged Claire Hillman in her semifinal match?

What’s known is that Calhoun County’s best player did enough to repeat as the county’s player of the year.

For repeating as No. 1 singles champion in the Red Wilder Invitational, reaching the semifinals in the state No. 1 singles and teaming with Lily Grace Draper to repeat as state No. 1 doubles champion, Hillman will repeat as The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County player of the year in girls tennis.

The junior won all but three matches on the season, losing against Class 7A Spain Park, Class 4A/45 Etowah and in the semifinal round at state, 7-5, 6-2 to Bayside Academy’s Claire Prickett.

Hllman won her match against Class 4A/5A Altamont.

Having just attended a bonfire for next year’s seniors, she returns in 2022-23, along with most of Donoho’s team, which will compete in 4A/5A next year because of the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s competitive balance factor for private schools.

Hillman took a few minutes to participate in The Star’s player-of-the-year Q&A:

Question: What to make of the season you guys had in 2022?

Answer: This year, we had another new coach, which is Kristie Alderman, and I really, really loved her a lot. She definitely helped me grow as a player a lot and helped the team bond and really worked us hard, but it paid off in the end.

Q: How many coaches have you seen in your time at Donoho?

A: This is our third new coach since I’ve been playing.

Q: How did she help you grow as a player?

A: I feel like she definitely made me mentally more tough on the court and just really helped me not get down on myself. That’s one of the things that makes me not do good as a player.

Q: Can you walk us through you and Lily Grace repeating in the No. 1 doubles?

A: Last year, me and LG won doubles a lot easier than we did this year. This year was definitely more of a challenge. Our first match, we just both weren’t playing great, and we ended up going to a tiebreaker for the whole match in the first round, which was really scary. We didn’t expect it at all, because we won pretty easily last year. Second round, we were scared from our first round, so we played more tentatively, but we won that match pretty good because we were warmed up from the first match. The third match was our finals match, and it was against a really good team, Bayside, and we always have, like, a rivalry against them, so it’s more of a mental match against them. We were definitely capable of winning that match, but it was just the mental block that got to us, because they were both very good and intimidating players. We ended up getting to a tiebreaker in the third match, for the match again, and they were winning the tiebreaker. We ended up coming back and winning. It was really great.

Q: What was key to the comeback?

A: We had a problem of hitting it to the net player because we were scared to hit the ball, so it ended up going short, and she would end up just putting the ball away. We just decided to hit it very deep to the player in the back and just keep it in play the whole time. We chose to not miss anything and just run down every ball that we could. We would not let a ball go past us ever.

Q: What about the No. 1 singles bracket?

A: My bracket was definitely more tough than it was last year, and there were injuries this year. I’ve never dealt with injuries before at state for my whole time playing, since the seventh grade. I sprained my ankle, and I pulled something in my leg, all in the same day, in the same hour at state, against the same person. She really messed up my leg. It was my right ankle, and it still kind of hurts to this day. My ankle really swole up. When it happened, everyone was, like, shocked, and I had to get a trainer.

Q: You guys dominated at Red Wilder, winning every finals match handily … 10-0, 10-1, 10-3. I think the closest match was 10-6. What clicked that day?

A: This year, we had prom on the same day at county, so we had to get off the court and go get ready for prom. We just went all out just so we could leave. We made prom, though. We did it!

Q: What’s the goal for next year?

A: Next year is my senior year, so I definitely want to win state as a team, for sure. Individually, I want to win state. Also, we’re going to have some new girls coming up to seventh grade who want to play tennis, and I want to get them ready to be in the lineup whenever me and LG, Mary Marshall (Perry) and Harper (Pumroy) have graduated next year.