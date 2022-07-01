EDITORIAL: We stand by people with uteruses, now and forever

Photo by Devin Anderson-Torrez | The State News

A woman marches with a helicon in front of the Michigan State Capitol on June 24, 2022.

"This is a 1909 Helicon which was around during the women's movement," she said. "There were suffragist marches in the 1920s to attain the right to vote and I am sending a message."

Our summer newsroom currently consists of 19 female-identifying students which is roughly 76% of the staff—our editorial board has seven women.

When Roe v. Wade was reversed, we all felt the impact.

As student journalists, we are told not to react to the recent decision due to journalistic ethics. We are not supposed to post on our Instagram story, like a tweet, comment on a Facebook post, etc., to remain unbiased as our reproductive rights become political.

In fact, journalists around the world were reminded of their organizations' respective social media policies on June 24.

We have uteruses, so yes, we do have opinions.

However, The State News strives for objectivity and clear, fair, accurate reporting. We will offer up a platform for those who need it, whether you’re an anti-abortion or abortion-rights advocate, male or female or non-binary.

We want to share your voice.

It’s important for us at The State News to provide a space with resources and educated information, so you are able to make an informed decision. Through thorough research, we aim to help.

Our reporters have been covering Roe v. Wade since the documents were leaked earlier this summer: putting together pieces about the overturn, reactions to the reversal, protests and celebrations afterward and a comprehensive guide on everything you need to know about the current status of abortion rights in Michigan.

And while the women on staff all have our own opinions of the recent decision, our goal is clear: We will continue to bring unbiased coverage pertaining to abortion rights and how it affects the MSU community.

Resources for students

With the overturn of Roe v. Wade, concerns about the formula shortage, women’s healthcare, adequate childcare — including parental leave — and more have surfaced. The State News wants to let you know what your options are.

If you are in need of formula, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services has tips on finding safe substitutes.

Currently, Olin Health Center will continue to offer reproductive health resources. The Gynecology Clinic at Olin Health Center has contraceptive counseling and contraceptive options such as oral contraceptives (birth control pills), diaphragms, Ortho Evra patch, Depo Provera injection, and NuvaRing. Over-the-counter options are Plan B: Emergency Contraception, foam and condoms. Additional options include the insertion of Paragard, Skyla, and Mirena IUDs (intrauterine device) and Nexplanon.

Olin Health Center also provides pregnancy testing, screening and treatment for sexually transmitted infections and diseases and more. Some of these options may require a referral and may not be covered by insurance.

If you are a student parent, then MSU provides resources to help you find childcare, scholarships and grants, academic and family support and more through the Student Parent Resource Center.

“MSU will continue to stand for sustainable health for all,” President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. said in a statement following the ruling. “In the face of a ruling that jeopardizes many people’s health, we will — within the boundaries of the law — continue to educate the next generation of clinicians and health professionals in reproductive health and also support access to equitable, high-quality, affordable and safe health care for all.”

Stanley also said that the administration is meeting with a group of deans and vice presidents to see how the Supreme Court’s decision will impact the university.

“The group has and will continue to focus on maintaining the strength and integrity of MSU’s health and medical education curriculums, the health and medical services we provide, and our health benefits for employees, within the confines of the law,” Stanley said.

Support student media! Please consider donating to The State News and help fund the future of journalism.

Donate

We are living in a time filled with many questions. The State News will continue to be there to help answer some of them for you.

We stand by people with uteruses, regardless of their choices on their bodies.

The State News Editorial Board is composed of Editor-in-Chief SaMya Overall, Managing Editor Dina Kaur, Social Media Manager Lauren Snyder, Copy Chief Jada Vasser, Photo Editors Devin Anderson-Torrez and Rahmya Trewern, Staff Rep. Morgan Womack and Diversity Rep. Elle Fromm.

Share and discuss “EDITORIAL: We stand by people with uteruses, now and forever” on social media.