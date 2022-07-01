ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vocalists featured at Music in Park concert on 4th of July

Rice Lake Chronotype
The selections have been announced for the Rice Lake Music in the Park concert, performed by the Rice Lake Municipal Band, on the Fourth of July.

It opens with "Star Spangled Banner," followed by "America the Beautiful," "Wisconsin Forward Forever," "A Suite from Hamilton" "At a Dixieland Funeral," "Armed Forces Salute" with vocalists Beth Joosten, Sarah Plum, Kim Barta and Dan Joosten,"American Flourish" "National Emblem," "Selections from Encanto" "Ge. Officre Krupke," "Midway March" and "From Sea to Shining Sea" with the same vocalists.

Rice Lake Chronotype

