ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Former federal prosecutor: Cassidy Hutchinson testimony shows Trump committed treason

By Max Thornberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lnE8H_0gS03bOj00

A veteran federal prosecutor said Tuesday’s shocking testimony at the Jan. 6 committee’s public hearing shows former President Donald Trump is guilty of treason.

Of the several revelations Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified to under oath earlier this week was that Trump insisted armed supporters be let into his rally on Jan. 6. Trump later told those same supporters to march to the Capitol and make their displeasure with Vice President Mike Pence, who was certifying the Electoral College votes, known.

TRUMPWORLD SOUGHT TO INFLUENCE CASSIDY HUTCHINSON BEFORE TESTIMONY: REPORT

"Treason is defined in the federal law as whoever, owing an allegiance to the United States, levies war against them, the United States, is guilty of treason,” Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor, told Dean Obeidallah on a radio show this week. “And what Donald Trump was, in a very real sense, levy war, and we now know that his warriors were armed. He knew that, and he launched an attack that he wanted to lead himself on the U.S. Capitol, on the democratic process, on the certification of the rightful win of a president.”

Hutchinson described a scene on Jan. 6, before the then-president’s speech on the White House Ellipse, in which he riled up a crowd that later mobbed the Capitol, on Tuesday. The former aide said Trump was furious the crowd for his speech wasn’t larger and that some supporters were being kept off the grounds because they were armed.

“Take the f***ing mags away,” Hutchinson recounted Trump as saying at the rally, referring to the magnetometers set up outside the rally grounds to prevent people with weapons from entering. “They’re not here to hurt me. Let them in. Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol after the rally is over.”

Some of Hutchinson’s testimony has come under scrutiny, including a vivid retelling of an SUV ride in which Hutchinson was told the president tried to grab the steering wheel and “lunged” at a Secret Service agent.

There is also conflicting evidence about whether she wrote a note for Trump to release while his supporters were storming the Capitol. A spokesperson for former White House attorney Eric Herschmann claimed Hutchinson didn’t write the memo — Herschmann did.

Despite some possible holes in Hutchinson’s testimony, Kirschner focused on her direct relaying of the account before the rally, arguing that Trump willfully whipped up the crowd to incite a riot and interrupt the vote certification.

“You know, he certainly is on the hook for obstructing the official proceeding, the certification of Biden’s win,” Kirschner said. “He's on the hook for a conspiracy to defraud or commit offenses against the United States, inciting a riot, inciting an insurrection, seditious conspiracy, treason.”

Kirschner added that he thinks Trump’s action constituted “assaulting or impeding” a government official, an 8-year felony. And if prosecutors can link Trump to telling supporters, armed with weapons, to impede a government official, it would be a 20-year felony.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“Again, Dean, you can only confine a man for but one life,” Kirschner said. “So how many of these charges you want to stack up? It doesn't really matter. Donald Trump just needs to be indicted.”

The Jan. 6 committee does not have the power to issue indictments, and there has been some confusion about whether it will offer “criminal referrals” to the Department of Justice. The DOJ is conducting its own investigation into the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Comments / 240

Mabeleen Goods
4d ago

OMG PLEASE, Um Did Anyone Else In this Entire World,didn't See How trump and Others Rallied UP his Supporters to Go To March to OUR CAPITOL BUILDING AND MAKE SURE THAT BIDEN WOULD NOT GET SWORNED IN AS THE RIGHTFUL WINNER OF OUR FAIR AND LEGAL ELECTIONS? NOW WHAT?

Reply(16)
51
Trump4tha_win
2d ago

So contrary to what Democrats think — the more time they spend on Jan. 6 and the more they try to push it, the more they show that they aren’t focused on the real concerns of the voters, that they’re — once again — just more concerned about their agenda and their power.

Reply(1)
6
you wish
2d ago

water cooler gossip isn't evidence. This girl testifying is a disgruntled ex employee. She was told no when she ask to go to Florida with Trump. If Trump was so terrible then why did she want to continue working with Trump. Ambitious girl doing whatever to become relevant.

Reply(13)
10
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

Former Trump staffer says she put Hutchinson in touch with Cheney

A former staffer under the Trump administration said she put Cassidy Hutchinson in touch with the House committee investigating Jan. 6 and encouraged her to testify. Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former White House director of strategic communications and friend of Hutchinson, said she connected her to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) "a couple months ago" and that Hutchinson spoke to the committee behind closed doors prior to her in-person testimony on Tuesday.
POTUS
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Trumpworld sought to influence Cassidy Hutchinson before testimony: Report

The star witness of the Jan. 6 committee's Tuesday hearing was contacted before her appearance by someone attempting to influence her testimony, according to a report on Thursday. Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, told the House committee investigating the Jan. 6...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Obeidallah
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
Salon

"Impeach Justice Clarence Thomas" petition has nearly 1 million signatures so far

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. A petition calling on the Democratic-controlled House to launch impeachment proceedings against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is on the verge of reaching one million signatures, an indication of growing public outrage over the right-wing judge's proximity to efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his role in the ongoing attack on constitutional freedoms.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treason#Federal Prosecutor#The Electoral College
Washington Examiner

'Last night I drank far too much': Quotes of the Week

This week, ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony before the House Jan. 6 Committee made waves while Democrats plotted their next move in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Additionally, the 2024 presidential election came into closer view as prominent Republicans jockeyed for position while some Democrats fueled speculation over President Joe Biden’s reelection plans. Here are the quotes of the week.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Donald Trump 'is set to announce 2024 White House run as early as THIS MONTH to distract supporters from January 6 hearings' and as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is widely touted as next GOP star

Donald Trump could announce his candidacy for the 2024 election as early as this month, according to a report - an unusually early declaration, which sources said was designed to take the wind out of the sails of Republican rival Ron DeSantis, and distract from the January 6 hearings. Most...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
215K+
Followers
66K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy