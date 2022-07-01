ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Clay County Fire Rescue saves bearded dragon from house fire

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yqdW8_0gS033fO00
Clay County house fire Fire at home in Clay County. (Clay County Fire Rescue)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Crews with Clay County Fire Rescue saved a bearded dragon from a house fire on Thursday. Bearded dragons are Australian lizards that may be kept as pets.

The fire began in the 2700 block of Pebbleridge Court around 6:40 p.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Firefighters arrived on scene and quickly got the fire under control around 7:15 p.m.

There were no injuries reported, but the house did sustain damage.

The cause of the fire was accidental, according to CCFR.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida man lifts overturned Jeep to rescue toddler after accident

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A baby boy is safe after a Florida driver was in the right place at the right time and saved him from an overturned Jeep!. "He's like 'there's a baby in there, there's a baby' and after that, I look down and see the baby sticking out," Wisguere Dormevil told FOX 35 News.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clay County, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Clay County, FL
Government
County
Clay County, FL
Clay County, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
WCJB

Police investigate shots fired at a home in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are investigating after dozens of shots were fired into a home on the Fourth of July. Two victims say they heard gunfire coming from outside their home on Northeast Cherry Lane at 10 p.m. They thought it was the sound of...
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gunfire puts 26 holes in occupied Lake City home

What sounded like fireworks turned out to be gunfire at a Lake City house on Monday evening. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, responding officers discovered 26 bullet holes in a NE Cherry Lane residence around 10 p.m. Two victims—who initially believed the sound to be...
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead in crash on Argyle Forest Boulevard, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was killed Monday night in a crash on Argyle Forest Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Lt. Mana, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, said that at about 9:15 p.m., a Nissan pickup was heading east on Argyle, while a Ford Mustang was leaving the Popeyes parking lot. Mana said the Mustang attempted to take a left onto Argyle, and the pickup collided with the Mustang.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Dragon#Clay County Fire Rescue#Australian#Pebbleridge Court#Ccfr#Pebbleridge Ct
News4Jax.com

I-10 EB reopens after crash near Chaffee Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash Tuesday evening closed eastbound I-10 near the exit for Chaffee Road. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, one person was taken to a hospital for treatment. Traffic began moving again around 7:30 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Action News Jax

FWC cracking down on BUI this Fourth of July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Boating safety is top-of-mind this Fourth of July holiday. Action News Jax caught up with some families as they were out on the water at Doctor’s Lake in Clay County. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Woman shot in Jessie Street neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a shooting occurred early Tuesday on Jessie Street. STORY: At least one person killed in crash on Argyle Forest Blvd., JFRD says. At approximately 12:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area and located a woman with gunshot wounds....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Boater arrested on Lake Santa Fe for operating a vessel while impaired

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Richard Leslie English, 60, was arrested yesterday and charged with operating a vessel while impaired. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers who were patrolling Lake Santa Fe decided to conduct a boating safety inspection on English’s boat at about 2:00 p.m. yesterday. They reported that when they asked English to retrieve his safety gear, they saw signs of impairment, so once the inspection was complete, they asked to come aboard his vessel to administer field sobriety tests.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Lake City man dies in plane crash in rural Illinois

ST. JACOB, Ill. (WCJB) - A man from Lake City was killed this weekend when his plane crashed in Illinois. Police say Robert Binger, 60, of Lake City and another man were flying a small plane east of Saint Louis Saturday. For unknown reasons, the plane fell out of the...
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
102K+
Followers
111K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy