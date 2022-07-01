Clay County Fire Rescue saves bearded dragon from house fire
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Crews with Clay County Fire Rescue saved a bearded dragon from a house fire on Thursday. Bearded dragons are Australian lizards that may be kept as pets.
The fire began in the 2700 block of Pebbleridge Court around 6:40 p.m.
Firefighters arrived on scene and quickly got the fire under control around 7:15 p.m.
There were no injuries reported, but the house did sustain damage.
The cause of the fire was accidental, according to CCFR.
