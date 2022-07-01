Clay County Fire Rescue saves bearded dragon from house fire

Clay County house fire Fire at home in Clay County. (Clay County Fire Rescue)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Crews with Clay County Fire Rescue saved a bearded dragon from a house fire on Thursday. Bearded dragons are Australian lizards that may be kept as pets.

The fire began in the 2700 block of Pebbleridge Court around 6:40 p.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Firefighters arrived on scene and quickly got the fire under control around 7:15 p.m.

There were no injuries reported, but the house did sustain damage.

The cause of the fire was accidental, according to CCFR.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]