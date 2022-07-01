ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Fayette County man facing felony drug charges

By Brandon Eanes
WVNT-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A man from Page, WV is facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop stop led deputies to a home filled with drugs. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies pulled someone over on Legends Highway for a routine...

www.wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Rainelle man arrested for solicitation of a minor

RAINELLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Rainelle man faces charges in relation to a June incident in which attempts at solicitation were made to what was believed to be a minor. According to reports from Chief Stevens of the Rainelle Police Department, Adam Wynes solicited what he believed to be a 15 year old girl on June 18, 2022.
RAINELLE, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Fayette County, WV
City
Page, WV
City
Fayetteville, WV
City
Man, WV
Hinton News

Virginia man arrested in Summers County

Hinton WV (Hinton News) A Virginia man was arrested in Summers County on Friday, July 1. The individual, George Everett Treadway Jr., is facing multiple charges, including domestic battery and transport of a controlled substance into the state. According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a complaint of a domestic altercation. The responding officer received advisement that Treadway had left the scene in his vehicle. Before reaching the residence, the officer spotted Treadway and performed a traffic stop. The officer notes that he could smell the distinct scent of fresh marijuana emanating from inside the vehicle. According to the criminal...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mother charged with child neglect out of Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A mother is facing child neglect charges after refusing to get her child medical attention which puts the child at risk of severe bodily injury or death. According to detectives, a Princeton officer responded to Princeton Community Hospital Emergency Room, where an ER physician advised...
PRINCETON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Dunbar PD to conduct DUI checkpoint

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK)—The Dunbar Police Department announced that they will conduct a DUI checkpoint in mid-July. The checkpoint will take place between 6:00 p.m. and midnight on July 15. It will be located at the 3900 block of Dunbar Ave. in Dunbar, West Virginia. This checkpoint is part of...
DUNBAR, WV
wchstv.com

Two bodies found in abandoned home in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said Charleston police are investigating after two bodies were found in an abandoned home. Charleston Police Lt. Tony Hazelett said the deaths don’t appear to be suspicious and could be the result of a possible overdose. Metro 911 said the incident...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Guns#Marijuana#Firearm#Crime Stoppers Of Wv
WOWK 13 News

Fayette County man steals car, demands ransom

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man from Scarbro was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing a woman’s car and attempting to hold it for ransom according to Fayette County deputies. On June 14, deputies received a complaint about a stolen vehicle. The owner informed deputies that she had paid two individuals to clean it, […]
Lootpress

Beckley Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Eric Dale Mills, 45, of Beckley, was sentenced to five years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl. According to court documents and statements...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Metro News

One dead in Mingo County crash

LENORE, W.Va. — A woman was killed in a single vehicle crash Saturday in Mingo County. State police said Mellisa Copley,52, of Delbarton, died after losing control of her vehicle at just before 2:30 p.m. on Laurel Creek Road near Lenore. Copley was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 bodies found in abandoned Charleston home

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston Police are at the scene investigating after two bodies were found in an abandoned home on Tuesday morning. The home is located on Huron Terrace in Charleston. There is no word yet on how long the people had been deceased in the home, and their identities have not yet been determined. This […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies in Meigs County arrest three people for trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WCHS) — Deputies in Meigs County made three arrests Wednesday after conducting a drug trafficking investigation. Brian Estep, 55, of Peterstown, Tanyelle Estep, 44, of Huntington and Michael Taylor, 37, of Dayton have all been charged with possession and trafficking of methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to a news release from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Charleston structure fire contained in the AM hours

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Charleston Fire Department was notified of a structure fire on Washington Street West in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Reports from the Charleston Fire Department indicated that a Charleston Police Officer patrolling the Washington Street area observed smoke from the fire prior to alarm systems having been activated by the fire itself.
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

West Virginia woman struck by lightning while in her kitchen

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV and WSAZ) - A woman in Lincoln County was struck by lightning while in her kitchen, County EMS Director Allen Holder said, according to WSAZ. Holder said the lightning strike incident happened along Laurel Fork Road in Sumerco. The woman’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and she was taken to CAMC in Charleston.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia State Police investigating deadly crash

MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Mingo County. On Saturday, July 2, 2022, at approx. 2:27 pm, Sgt. L. D. Hensley arrived at the scene of a single-vehicle crash along Laurel Creek Rd near Lenore, WV. The driver, Mellissa Copley, 52,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy