Now is time to thrive again

Imagine what it would have been like to be those women who gathered with the apostles at the very beginning of the early church. It would have been exciting to experience the presence and power of the Holy Spirit. Excitement would also have been mixed with fears, doubts, and quite possibly the ridicule of outsiders. Nevertheless, all the followers of Jesus were united and prayed together often. Here, there was no distinction between people groups or gender. All could play a part in establishing God’s kingdom on earth.

RELIGION ・ 12 HOURS AGO