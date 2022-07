Time for a quick check on some of the New York Yankees’ top prospects. Shortstop Anthony Volpe remains on fire for the Double-A Somerset Patriots. Per MLB.com:. With a hit and a walk in Double-A Somerset’s win over Bowie on Monday, Anthony Volpe extended his on-base streak to 15 games. He went 1-for-3 and added his 33rd stolen base on the season, which matches his total from 2021 in nearly half the games. In three July games, he’s 4-for-10 with four walks and three stolen bases.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO