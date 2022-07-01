ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Cherokee County Country Club gearing up for July golf events

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTRE – The 2022 Cherokee County Country Club Senior (50+) Invitational will be held on July 16 beginning at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start. The entry fee is $60 per person. Kurt Duryea is the...

Hartselle Enquirer

Tigers in the news

Hartselle athletes have regularly been in the news this summer, highlighting their accomplishments this past year. The state champion Tigers recently finished the season ranked 11th in the nation by MaxPreps. Hartselle capped off their season with their ninth state championship under legendary coach William Booth. Tigers outfielder Coleman Mizell...
HARTSELLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Tiger football working through the summer

The Hartselle Tigers football team has been working hard this summer, preparing for the 2022 season that is quickly approaching. Their work has been taking place on an off the field. They recently played at the Samford 7on7, where they finished 3-3, defeating Muscle Shoals, Hoover and Briarwood Christian. The...
The Cullman Tribune

2nd Fridays bringing the party July 8

CULLMAN, Ala. – The July edition of 2nd Fridays will be held this Friday, July 8, bringing live music, activities, food, a farmers’ market, vendors, shopping, a car show and more to Cullman’s Warehouse District, nearby downtown merchants and surrounding areas. Stretching along First Avenue Northeast from Arnold Street to Fifth Street Southeast, the celebration will include multiple Kidz Zones, two stages and a Vendor Village. Attendees can hop over to nearby Depot Park and the Cullman Economic Development Agency for a cruise-in car show in memory of Harold Huffstutler. Motorcycles will be parked along Arnold Street. Live music will be provided...
CULLMAN, AL
WEAR

Former runner-up Lindsay Fincher crowned Miss Alabama 2022

One year after being named as the first runner-up in the state's highest profile pageant, Lindsay Fincher got her crown. Fincher was named Miss Alabama 2022 Saturday night at the end of the competition held at Samford's Wright Center in Birmingham. She was crowned by Miss Alabama 2021 Lauren Bradford, who just beat out Fincher for last year's title before going on to finish as the first runner-up at Miss America.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Sports
AL.com

Birmingham Stallions rally to win first USFL championship

The USFL Championship Game turned into a matchup of backup quarterbacks in the fourth quarter. The Birmingham Stallions’ Alex McGough tossed a touchdown pass. The Philadelphia Stars’ KJ Costello threw a pick-6. The Stallions defeated the Stars 33-30 to cap the USFL’s inaugural season on Sunday night at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Wine and dine at 412 Public House

CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When it comes to a nice dinner out on the town, this Cullman gastropub is a favorite of both the locals and out-of-towners. 412 Public House is known for a menu featuring everything from juicy burgers to the finest seafood and desserts. Grab a handcrafted cocktail at the bar with many local and imported options that will have you wanting to enjoy the atmosphere all night long.
CULLMAN, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

County cemetery added to historic register

A Morgan County Cemetery has recently been added to the Alabama Historical Commission’s historic cemetery register. Lawrence Cove Community Cemetery is in Eva. The Alabama Historical Commission created the registery to recognize Alabama’s historic cemeteries and to encourage their continued preservation. The Lawrence Cove Cemetery is the 15th cemetery in Morgan County to be listed in the Alabama registry that now features 979 cemeteries statewide. During a recent cleanup at the Lawrence Cove Cemetery, a field stone grave marker was discovered, and after washing the mud off of it, an inscription was discovered that read “W.W. Drinkard, born on Sept. 8, 1873 and died on Feb. 4, 1886. Athelia Woodall Gibbs worked tirelessly to see the cemetery added to the historic registry. Community fish fry.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

7 players with Alabama football roots reach USFL title game

Forty-two players from Alabama high schools and colleges got on the field during the USFL’s inaugural season. Seven of them have made it to the league’s championship game. The Birmingham Stallions and Philadelphia Stars will square off at 6:30 p.m. CDT Sunday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. FOX will televise the championship game.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

An expansive history: a guide to Downtown Cullman’s most historic buildings

CULLMAN, Ala. – The National Register of Historic Places criteria for evaluation allow for prioritization of the preservation of historical sites based on their quality of significance in American history, including places that are associated with events that contributed to the broad patterns of our history, that are associated with the lives of significant persons and that embody the distinctive characteristics of a method of construction among other criteria according to the U.S. Department of the Interior National Register Bulletin. Cullman has several historical sites registered in the National Register of Historic Places. The Cullman Downtown Commercial Historic District was listed...
CULLMAN, AL
sylacauganews.com

Talladega County Schools update dress code policy

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. – The Talladega County School (TCS) system has announced one major change to its dress code policy that will take effect at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. Starting with the first class day on Aug. 9, all TCS students will be allowed to wear...
AL.com

These 10 Alabama cities have the most expensive homes

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Alabama using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $917,875 which is 352%...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont welcomes new business The Butcher Meat Co. with Grand Opening

VINEMONT, Ala. – The Town of South Vinemont has gained its newest addition in The Butcher Meat Co. on Friday morning. The business, owned by Kadi and Justin Smith, will be bringing fresh cut meats including angus choice steaks and roasts, bone-in and boneless porkchops, spareribs, county style ribs, a full variety of chicken, as well as shrimp steamed every day. All the basic cuts of beef, pork and chicken will be kept in stock, and there will be a butcher on site daily. Justin has been in the meat cutting business for 16 years, with most people who know him...
VINEMONT, AL
southernhomemagazine.com

Happily, Ever After on Lake Logan Martin

Once upon a time, Rod McSweeney happened upon a rare empty lot while fishing on Lake Logan Martin. Situated on a private peninsula, it was untouched and overgrown, but its raw beauty and potential captivated the Trussville resident and his wife, Robin. The couple, who was approaching retirement at the time, dreamt of spending their next chapter surrounded by the tranquil waters and joyous laughter of their children and grandchildren, and vowed that that very spot is where their dream would come true. It took several months to convince the landowner to sell and two years to design and build, but both Rod and Robin agree that their legacy home was worth waiting for.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Hot Weather for the Next Several Days

Hazardous Weather Outlook / National Weather Service Birmingham AL. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for the counties served by the National Weather Service office in Birmingham. Outlook through Tonight. Areas of fog with visibilities below one mile are possible through this morning, mainly across southern portions of Central Alabama. Heat...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Former Cullman Mayor Don Green dies

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Mayor of Cullman Don Green died Monday morning. A post made by the City of Cullman Municipal Government states the following:. “Please keep the family of former Mayor Don Green in your prayers. Dr. Green passed away early this morning. He will be greatly missed, but the impact he had on this community will never be forgotten!”
CULLMAN, AL

