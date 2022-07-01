Cherokee County Country Club gearing up for July golf events

CULLMAN, Ala. – The July edition of 2nd Fridays will be held this Friday, July 8, bringing live music, activities, food, a farmers’ market, vendors, shopping, a car show and more to Cullman’s Warehouse District, nearby downtown merchants and surrounding areas. Stretching along First Avenue Northeast from Arnold Street to Fifth Street Southeast, the celebration will include multiple Kidz Zones, two stages and a Vendor Village.
Attendees can hop over to nearby Depot Park and the Cullman Economic Development Agency for a cruise-in car show in memory of Harold Huffstutler. Motorcycles will be parked along Arnold Street.
Live music will be provided...
Comments / 0