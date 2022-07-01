Fargo Davies Lineman Discusses Committing to NDSU Football

Maroon 5 recently announced they would be coming to Fargo, North Dakota this Summer after cancelling back in 2020. They cancelled the show because of the Coronavirus pandemic. News came only a few months ago, back in April that a new show would take place at the FARGODOME Friday, August 12th, 2022. According to ValleyNewsLive, this new show has now also been cancelled. You can also see this update on the FARGODOME's website.
Just about everybody who has spent some time in North Dakota or has lived here knows about Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. I-94 cuts across the state from the Montana border through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown and finally Fargo. From there it takes a southeast direction through Minnesota and eventually into Minneapolis-St. Paul, and then heads east across Wisconsin.
(Battle Creek, MI) -- Fargo AirSho officials are expressing sympathy to the family of a man who has previously appeared in two North Dakota airshows. Chris Darnell died at the Field of Flight Air Show Saturday in Battle Creek, Michigan. Officials say his Shockwave Jet Truck was racing two airplanes at 300 miles per hour when it burst into flames and he was killed.
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo community is remembering a local racer. Authorities say 27-year-old Casey Arneson died in a UTV crash in Becker County on Friday. Officials say Arneson and a passenger were riding on Rock Lake Road near Detroit Lakes when the vehicle left the road, struck a tree, and rolled over. The passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local authorities often prepare for many firework-related calls over the Fourth of July weekend. But West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller said this year their firework call amount went down. He said they received 32 calls about fireworks from Friday, July 1st to Tuesday, July 5th.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking for some fun this 4th of July, many events will be taking place across the Red River Valley. Bonanzaville will be hosting a carnival and fireworks. There will be games, pony rides for kids, food vendors, and much more. The...
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation.
HORACE, N.D. (KVRR)- Fireworks have become a staple in Fourth of July celebrations. Stores are swarmed with customers buying bundles of fireworks to light up the skies. Some of the most popular at Starr Fireworks are Happy Family fireworks. Workers say there is a lot of color packed in them to light up the skies.
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Crews have cleared Veterans Blvd at the intersection of 23rd Ave. S. following a crash. The Fire Department says it responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Veterans Blvd. and 23rd Ave. S. around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fourth of July festivities in lake country typically revolve around the water but now people are starting to think twice about taking their boat out. “Well we did have plans of going out on the boat all weekend, I mean it still was good...
(Moorhead, MN) -- One Moorhead School Board candidate is sharing her criticisms of the current board, and what changes she intends to bring to the district. Moorhead School Board Candidate Lisa Hahn announced her candidacy alongside two other candidates, Nikki Pollock and Ken Lucier. The three are working together to earn your vote in the upcoming November election. Hahn says one key guiding principle comes down to "parental authority".
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 4:58 A.M. on July 5th, Fargo police received a report from an individual on 8th Ave. N. of a green laser being used. The caller also said they saw a male with a raised handgun fire a round into the air. Police say...
(Frazee, MN) -- A West Fargo couple has been hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Becker County Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol, along with help from the Becker County Sheriff's Office, says 73-year-old Brian Irving and his wife, Beverly, were headed eastbound on Highway 87 in Evergreen Township around 6 p.m. when they struck a deer at milepost 13.
(Fargo, ND) -- One man is in custody after reportedly shooting a man in Fargo on Independence Day. The Fargo Police Department says 22-year-old Kyle Lovass called them early Monday, claiming he had shot someone at his home at the Countryside Trailer Court. The 24-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries from the incident.
(Battle Lake, MN)--Three people have reportedly been injured in a crash in Otter Tail County over the weekend. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place Sunday afternoon on Highway 78 and County Road 72, north of Battle Lake. A GMC Canyon, driven by Tony Robert Gerlach, 55,...
