Bixby, OK

Police Investigate After ATM Stolen From Bixby Bank

 4 days ago
Bixby Police are investigating after an ATM was stolen from a bank near east 134th Street and South Memorial Drive.

According to police, the theft happened at a TTCU bank on Friday morning.

Currently, it is unclear if the construction equipment that can be scene in photos from the scene was used in the theft, however the owner of construction vehicle told police that it had also been stolen on Friday morning.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

