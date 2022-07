Beth Wu was named an assistant coach for the Florida women’s golf team, head coach Emily Glaser announced Tuesday. Wu, a native of Diamond Bar, California, was a member of the UCLA women’s golf team from 2015-2019. During her time with the Bruins, she was awarded two Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American honorable mentions in her freshman and senior seasons, as well as four All-Pac-12 honorable mentions. Wu notched two collegiate wins in her senior year, including the prestigious PING/ASU invitational.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO