OmniRide is looking to build on its rebounding ridership with the introduction of local Sunday bus service. With an Aug. 28 target date for the beginning of the service, the transit agency is planning to run buses seven days a week for the first time in its history. The expanded service is funded through the 2023 Prince William County budget and will look exactly like Saturday service on local routes, which has been nearing pre-pandemic levels in terms of ridership. OmniRide’s commuter and express lines will continue to run only Mondays through Fridays.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO