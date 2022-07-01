5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, July 1, 2022

FRAMINGHAM – Carlos Javier Ortiz-Pomales, 20 years old, of Framingham passed away on June 26, 2022 as a result of a tragic car accident. He was the loving son of Jose Javier Ortiz and Jessica Pomales. Brother of Jessica Krystal Ortiz-Pomales and Genesis Ortiz-Pomales. Grandson of Iris Hernandez, Carlos Colon and Oscar Pomales, and his paternal grandmother Nilsa Colon of Puerto Rico. Loved nephew of Damaris Medina, Justo Rosario (his mentor), Oscar Rivera, Heriberto Ortiz, Dora Ortiz, Edgar Pomales and Omar Pomales. Brother-in-law of Ernesto Nichols and Michael Rivera. Uncle of Ernesto Nichols-Ortiz, Yaziel Nichols-Ortiz, Kiaraliz Nichols-Ortiz and Nala Rivera-Ortiz. He had many cousins in PR and US, some of which are Isaac Rosario, Yoscar Rivera and Oriana Rivera.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO