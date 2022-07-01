ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FraminghamSOURCE

5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, July 1, 2022

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

1 Big Band sounds will be heard at the Framingham Centre Common tonight. The 17-piece Tom Nutile Big Band will perform from 6:30 to 8;30 p.m. a free outdoor concert. Listen...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Rotary Hosting Summer Carnival in July

FRAMINGHAM – The Rotary Club of Framingham will hold its annual summer carnival this month. Featuring Cushing Amusements the carnival will be held on the campus of Framingham State University in the Maynard parking lot July 13-17 Carnival opens at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13. There will be...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland Public Library Goes Fine Free

ASHLAND – Ashland Public Library announced it will go fine free. The Ashland Public Library joins the Framingham Public Library which also recently went fine free. “We are officially fine free and, because of Ashland generosity during our community food drive, all existing Ashland fines have also been forgiven. So, if you find a book under the refrigerator, just bring it back,” announced Library Director Meena Jain this morning on social media.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Traveling Lantern Theater Presents Camp Ocean on Wednesday

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library will host the Traveling Lantern Theater on Wednesday, July 6 at the main Framingham Public Library on Lexington Street. The 3 p.m. show is Camp Ocean. “Join Mr. Sharky, your ocean camp counselor, on a fish-fact-filled voyage to the deep to search for buried treasure,” said the Library.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Zide Receives Framingham Rotarian of the Year Award

FRAMINGHAM – ERA Key Realty Services of Northbridge announced Framingham resident Nelson Zide, a Realtor in the Framingham office, has been named Rotarian of the Year by the Rotary Club of Framingham. The award is presented to members in good standing based on their involvement with the organization, community...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#City Hall#Tom Nutile Big Band#Framingham Public Library#Noche De Fiesta
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Small Antique Firetruck Parade in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Several antique fire trucks rolling through Downtown Framingham this morning. The trucks featured the Rousseau brothers – Charlie & Jim. There were about a half dozen trucks in total. SOURCE captured photos of the trucks near Veterans Memorial Park and the Framingham District Courthouse around 10...
FraminghamSOURCE

City of Framingham Announces Sanitation Calendar For July-December 2022

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham’s Department of Public Works is pleased to share the Sanitation Division’s Holiday, Events, and Special Collections calendar for July-December 2022. The calendar is available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Important Special Collection Days and Events:. Saturday, August 20: Household Hazardous Waste...
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham’s Trio of Beaches Open

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham’s trio of public beaches are open today and July 4 until dusk. The beaches are Lake Waushakum beach, Learned Pond beach, and Saxonville beach. Not all beaches may be staffed with lifeguards, so it may be swim at your own risk. The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

7 Natick Residents Receive Degrees From Clark University

WORCESTER – Clark University awarded 577 bachelor’s, 489 master’s, and 25 doctoral degrees, and conferred four honorary degrees during the University’s 118th Commencement exercises on Sunday, May 22. Graduates were urged to always ask questions, move forward with confidence, and have the moral clarity to make...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Free Concert at Christa McAuliffe Library Saturday

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library will host a free concert at the Christa McAuliffe Library branch on Water Street on Saturday July 2. The outdoor concert begins at 3 p.m. in Astronaut’s Grove at the McAuliffe Branch. Performing will be Ezekiel’s Wheels, a Boston-based, klezmer band.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

What is Open & Closed on Independence Day 2022

FRAMINGHAM – Monday is July 4, also known as Independence Day. Most federal, state and municipal offices are closed Monday. The holiday commemorates the Declaration of Independence of the United States, on July 4, 1776. This will be the 246th celebration. In 1781, the Massachusetts General Court became the...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Carlos Javier Ortiz-Pomales, 20

FRAMINGHAM – Carlos Javier Ortiz-Pomales, 20 years old, of Framingham passed away on June 26, 2022 as a result of a tragic car accident. He was the loving son of Jose Javier Ortiz and Jessica Pomales. Brother of Jessica Krystal Ortiz-Pomales and Genesis Ortiz-Pomales. Grandson of Iris Hernandez, Carlos Colon and Oscar Pomales, and his paternal grandmother Nilsa Colon of Puerto Rico. Loved nephew of Damaris Medina, Justo Rosario (his mentor), Oscar Rivera, Heriberto Ortiz, Dora Ortiz, Edgar Pomales and Omar Pomales. Brother-in-law of Ernesto Nichols and Michael Rivera. Uncle of Ernesto Nichols-Ortiz, Yaziel Nichols-Ortiz, Kiaraliz Nichols-Ortiz and Nala Rivera-Ortiz. He had many cousins in PR and US, some of which are Isaac Rosario, Yoscar Rivera and Oriana Rivera.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Violetta A. Tutuny, 94

NATICK – Violetta A. Tutuny, 94, of Natick passed away on June 25, 2022. Funeral Service in Annunciation Orthodox Church 37 Washington Street in Natick on Friday July 8 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours on July 7 in the Everett Funeral...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy