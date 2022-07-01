ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC health officials providing free at-home COVID tests in all counties

By Mike Andrews
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is offering free at-home COVID-19 tests through ‘Community Access Points’ in every county of the Tar Heel State starting Friday.

Health officials said that since home tests are now widely available, they have become the test of choice for those who have been exposed to the coronavirus.

“Our new at-home testing distribution program will allow people the convenience and access of at-home COVID-19 testing options,” said Dr. Susan Kansagra, NCDHHS Assistant Secretary for Public Health. “We are prepared to meet testing needs for priority populations across North Carolina, especially for historically marginalized communities.”

Current distribution sites can be found here .

NCDHHS said it is prepared to support a surge in testing demand in all 100 counties. Department officials continue to evaluate and react to ongoing COVID-19 trends.

Health officials encourage everyone to get tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms, even if they are up to date on vaccines. People are also encouraged to test if they have come in close contact with someone with the virus. Get tested at least five days after close contact.

