T.J. Warren was an attractive name some Cleveland Cavaliers wanted but passing on him was the right call. While we don’t know the financial details as of press time, the Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a one-year deal with T.J. Warren, bringing him over from the Indiana Pacers. The former Phoenix Suns lottery pick started to show potential in Indiana, but he got injured and missed the last two seasons, save for just four games. While he showed progress after arriving from Phoenix, the two full years of missed time, coupled with the injury history he’s previously had, made passing on him the right call.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO