When Torch Clean Energy approached Ruther Allen in early 2020 about purchasing his Bristersberg farm to build a solar facility, he saw it as an opportunity to put his daughter through graduate school, help cushion the cost of an assisted living facility for his elderly father and retire from a nearly 40-year family farming operation that had become financially unsustainable after just two generations.

FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO