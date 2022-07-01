ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

I'm a Fashion Editor Who Lives in Athleisure During the Summer—Here's Why

By Natalie Gray Herder
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I was a competitive dancer growing up, so my non-workout wardrobe barely saw the light of day. I lived in nothing but leggings and leotards, and when athleisure became a huge trend, I felt...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

I Thought Bodycon Dresses Were Outdated—These Convinced Me To Do a 180

While trying on some dresses I bought from one of my many late-night sale scans, I realized that I'd become a big proponent of the bodycon dress. Out of the five dresses I bought, all of them essentially fit into the bodycon category—stretchy, fitted, and supremely body-hugging. Buying only this silhouette wasn't intentional at all (I didn't set out to buy only bodycon dresses during my shopping binge), but I guess it's a testament to how the style has unexpectedly popped back out into the spotlight.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm 5'2", But I Feel Tall in These Summer Sandals

As a member of the 5’2” and under club, I’m proud to say people are often surprised to hear what my height actually is. Not to say there’s anything wrong with being on the petite side of the spectrum, but I do aim to always dress in a way that’s flattering for my body type, and it seems I’ve been successfully elongating my appearance all this time.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm a Dress Snob—These 38 Are Pretty Enough to Pass My Test (By a Landslide)

Saying that I like to dress up would be the understatement of the year. Most days, I'm fully dressed (even when working from home, which I do most days) in heels and a dress, not to mention jewelry and accessories, by 9 in the morning if not earlier. Because of that, my standards for dresses have become quite high, with comfort, style, versatility, and more all factoring into my buying decisions in the dress department.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Editor#Athleisure#I Lived#Fp Movement
whowhatwear

I'm a Modest Dresser, and I'll Certainly Be Copying These 9 Summer 'Fits

To many, modest dressing in the summer may seem like an oxymoron. I get it—when the temperatures have surpassed 90°, no amount of clothing feels right. But those of us who adhere to a modest lifestyle have learned how to feel cool and simultaneously look chic, even in the middle of the summer. But sometimes, I have days when I struggle a bit to put outfits together, which is why I have an ongoing mood board where I'm always adding looks I want to re-create.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

7 Major Shoe Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Apparel
whowhatwear

I Love Alicia Keys's Beauty Aesthetic, so I Tried Her Fave Products for a Week

I remember being really inspired when Alicia Keys announced that she wouldn't be wearing makeup anymore. It really got me thinking about my own makeup-wearing habits and where I could potentially scale back on the number of products I was using, too. Even now, years later, I still find myself subscribing to the "less is more" philosophy and prefer to keep things simple.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I'm a Luxury-Handbag Expert—These Are the Best Valentino Bags to Invest In

Let me take you down memory lane for a second. Can you remember the first bag you ever owned that you loved? What did it look like? Why was it valuable to you? It’s safe to say that almost everyone who loves fashion can remember their first handbag—mine was a labelless crescent shoulder bag made of silver chain mail. And while everyone’s first handbag varies, the sentimental value that the first bag holds for us all remains. Of course, placing a value beyond memory on your vintage handbag requires in-depth knowledge of the luxury space. Not all bags are created equal, and they’re not all sound investments for the long-term. I still love my little chain-mail bag to this day (and I’ll never pass up the chance to test-drive a new handbag trend), but I know that investing in a designer bag is the grown-up scenario when shopping for purses.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

34 '90s-Inspired Shoes and Bags That Go With Literally Everything

While all things Y2K have entered the chat as of late, it's been the '90s that have inspired almost every accessory trend there is over the past few years. And truth be told, I don't see that changing anytime soon. In general, '90s-inspired accessories have a minimalist look that makes them quite versatile. (If you want a modern-day example, check out pretty much anything from The Row.)
APPAREL
whowhatwear

My Vibe for Summer Is Non-Fussy, so I'm Living in These 6 Brands

Maybe it's just me, but every year the moment summer hits my tolerance for fussy fashion plummets. I love a chic-but-impractical trend as much as the next fashion person, but there's something about the leisurely summer months and warm temps that tanks my threshold for complicated pieces. Blame the pandemic and two years of comfort dressing, but this year it's hitting especially hard. As much as I love the current trends like cutouts and platforms, there's just no part of me that wants to wear them at the moment.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm a VIP Nordstrom Stylist—I'm Over These 4 Items But Love These 4 Fresh Finds

When we're looking for expert shopping tips, Sandy Koszarek is always a go-to. The VIP Nordstrom stylist works with clients on a daily basis to test out new trends and explore their personal styles, so she certainly knows her stuff. She recently shared the trends that she thinks will help get your closet up to speed for the season. And now, she's taking her advice a step further by telling us which pieces she's currently over. Of course, it's worth noting that you should always wear what you love and what makes you comfortable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I Spent 5 Hours in Target's Beauty Section so You Don't Have To—My 20 Best Finds

In case you haven't noticed, Target has a truly spectacular beauty department. In fact, these days, strolling through the retailer's sparkling aisles (whether literally, IRL, or figuratively, online) is just as exciting as a trip to Sephora, Violet Grey, or any of our other favorite beauty stores. Brand and product selection has increased exponentially, and while you'll still find staple drugstore labels like Maybelline, E.l.f. Cosmetics, CoverGirl, etc., there are also plenty of more obscure brands waiting to be discovered and vying for your attention. So, I was given the ultimate challenge: Choose my top 10 beauty brands at Target, and from there, select two choice products from each. The process, in its entirety—and because I'm too thorough for my own good sometimes—took about five hours.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I'm Ready for a French-Girl Summer, and These 5 Items Help Me Get the Look

Just like many other fashion people, I have spent a good chunk of my time daydreaming about Paris. There is just something about the idea of running around the City of Love with a baguette in hand—taking in some of the most beautiful and historic architecture the world has to offer and walking side by side with well-dressed people running from the Louvre to a chic cafe—that I have completely fallen in love with.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

5 Items That Are "Plain" to Some But Very Chic to Fashion Editors

Every fashion editor on our team can agree that basics are the backbone of a wardrobe. Without these versatile pieces, our closets wouldn't really feel balanced. But here's the thing: To some, many basics can seem "boring" or "plain" because they're less statement-making or trendy than other pieces. That said, in our eyes, these items are actually chic. Trust us—a simple piece that has a forward and modern fit can feel very of the moment.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

I Studied Hundreds of Pages on Nordstrom, H&M, and Macy's—These Picks Stood Out

If you're looking to put the final touches on your summer wardrobe but are hitting dead-ends, you've come to the right place. Out of all the seasons, I find summer shopping the hardest. After checking multiple sites and scrolling through hundreds of pages, even I, a fashion editor, have thought about giving up. But since it is my job to bring you the best finds, I kept going. And after hours of browsing, I was able to find some incredible items at H&M, Nordstrom, and Macy's. I do this fairly often, but I am always shocked at how many good items I can find among the many pages. Not only is the offering on-trend, but everything below also comes at a pretty price point.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

I Shop for a Living and am Extremely Picky—These 30 Finds Stood Out to Me

When I say I'm a picky shopper, I truly mean it. I let items sit in my cart for weeks before I make a decision and spend way too much time overthinking about an item before I purchase it. (Most times, I end up passing.) So when there comes a time where I actually can't stop thinking about a specific item, I know I truly love it. My pickiness just so happens to work in my favor for my job, since a good chunk of my mornings contain finding and sharing the most standout shopping finds so you don't have to do the overthinking. (You're welcome!)
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

I Went a Little Overboard During the Ssense Sale—See All My Epic Buys

Even if you don't know about Ssense, you've probably heard someone mention it before. With an assortment of emerging designers and cool "if you know, you know" brands, it's just one of those websites that's worth keeping in your list of bookmarks. Any fashion person worth their weight in Margiela Tabis will also let you know that Ssense has one of the most legendary sales in the retail landscape. The selection is vast, and the prices are so good that it's easy to catch yourself filling your cart to an obscene degree (not that I'm judging). Although the discount event officially launched last month, Ssense has increased its discount offering up to 70% off, with new items added regularly.
RETAIL
whowhatwear

I Just Found My Next Under-$50 Summer Sandal Purchase on Sienna Miller's Feet

I love a celebrity who knows a good affordable find when they see one. I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Celebrities have their pick of just about any fashion item they want, so when they wear something affordable, it must be good. In this case, the celebrity is Sienna Miller and that thing is a pair of flat sandals that are perfect for vacations and city strolls (like in Miller's case) alike.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy