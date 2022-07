The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday on Rt. 7 near Bluemont. According to the report, Robert M Gogal, 87, of Bristow, was driving a Toyota Avalon at 12:45 p.m. July 4 when he pulled out of Clayton Hall Road to turn west on Rt. 7. He crossed into the path of an eastbound Hyundai Santa Fe.

BRISTOW, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO