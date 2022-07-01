ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Wants Omicron-Targeted COVID-19 Boosters, Provention Bio Clears Hits Hurdle For Diabetes Prevention Drug, Oxford Biomedica, AstraZeneca Strike Vaccine Pact

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NPUwj_0gRzz9zG00

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:

Stocks In Focus

FDA Expert Panel Favors COVID-19 Boosters Targeting Omicron BA.4, BA.5 Subvariants

The FDA's independent experts voted to include a SARS-CoV-2 omicron component in COVID-19 vaccines that would be used for boosters in the U.S. beginning in fall 2022.

The panel has advised manufacturers to develop modified vaccines that add an omicron BA.4/5 spike protein component to the vaccine composition to create a two-component (bivalent) booster vaccine.

Genmab Plans To File US Application For Epcoritamab In Blood Cancer Setting

Genmab A/S GMAB plans to submit a marketing application to the FDA for subcutaneous epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20), an investigational bispecific antibody, for relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma, in 2H of 2022.

The planned submission is supported by results from the large b-cell lymphoma cohort of the pivotal EPCORE NHL-1 open-label, multicenter trial.

FDA Extends Decision Date For Provention Bio's Lead Product Candidate

The FDA has extended the review period by three months for Provention Bio Inc's PRVB marketing application for teplizumab to November 17.

Teplizumab is under review for the delay of progression to Stage 3 clinical type 1 diabetes in at-risk individuals.

The company was also informed that if no major deficiencies are identified during the review period, the FDA plans to communicate proposed labeling and, if necessary, any post-marketing requirements or commitment requests by Oct. 17.

Akebia Terminates Vadadustat Agreement With Otsuka

Akebia Therapeutics Inc AKBA has terminated the U.S. and ex-U.S. vadadustat agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd OTSKY.

As part of the termination, Otsuka has agreed to pay Akebia a settlement fee of $55 million.

Akebia is to assume responsibility for regulatory review processes previously led by Otsuka.

Shares are up 37.4% at 49 cents during the premarket session.

Oxford Biomedica Inks 3-Year Deal To Make AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine

Oxford Biomedica plc OXBDF signed a new, three-year agreement to potentially make AstraZeneca Plc's AZN COVID-19 vaccine beyond 2022.

Under the expanded deal, AstraZeneca will have access to Oxford Biomedica's Oxbox manufacturing facility to produce its shot on an as-needed basis beyond 2022.

Oxford Biomedica expects to recognize aggregate revenues of approximately 30 million pounds ($36 million) from AstraZeneca in the current financial year.

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These July PDUFA Dates.

FDA Rejects NRx Pharma's Emergency Use Request For Aviptadil For COVID-19

The FDA has declined to issue an Emergency Use Authorization for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc's NRXP Zyesami (aviptadil) for a subgroup of patients who also received Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD remdesivir in addition to Zyesami.

NRx Pharmaceuticals had submitted this last EUA application using data from a post-hoc subgroup analysis.

We will evaluate the options for Zyesami in COVID-19 respiratory failure and other lung disorders once we receive the full data set from the National Institutes of Health," said Robert Besthof, interim CEO.

Shares are slipping 4.83% to 57 cents during the premarket session.

Endo Posts Disappointing Data From Frozen Shoulder Trial

Endo International plc ENDP has announced topline results from its Phase 2 study of collagenase clostridium histolyticum (CCH) in participants with adhesive capsulitis of the shoulder (frozen shoulder).

While participants receiving up to three doses of CCH showed some improvement in the change from baseline in the shoulder pathology composite score, the difference compared to those study participants receiving placebo was not statistically significant.

Shares are down 7.67% at 43 cents during the premarket session.

Nektar Names New Chief Finance Executive

Nektar Therapeutics NKTR has promoted Jillian Thomsen to senior vice president and CFO.

Thomsen has served as SVP, finance and chief accounting officer of Nektar since 2008.

Gil Labrucherie, the company's current chief operating officer and chief financial officer, will be departing to pursue another opportunity at a private biotechnology company.

Offerings

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc XFOR has agreed to sell an aggregate of 50.9 million and warrants to purchase an aggregate of 50.9 shares in private investment in public equity financing for gross proceeds of approximately $55 million.

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Efficacy Of Pfizer's Paxlovid COVID Drug Crashes, According To New NIH-Funded Study

A new National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded study sheds new light on the waning effectiveness of Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Paxlovid to prevent patient hospitalizations due to COVID. The drug—the most prescribed FDA-approved oral COVID medication in the United States—has seen its efficacy rate drop in half, according to the report. The findings may validate the concerns of some researchers that predict Paxlovid’s efficacy could decrease over time, given its reliance on antiviral mode-of-action.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Engadget

FDA says updated COVID-19 Omicron boosters won’t require new clinical trials

A official said vaccine makers won't need to carry out fresh clinical trials to receive approval for booster shots they're updating for newer Omicron variants. Dr. Peter Marks, who runs the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, told the agency will use data from trials for vaccines that target BA.1 — the Omicron variant that caused a huge surge in infections last winter — as well as manufacturing data to assess the vaccines. Safety data and preclinical data from animal studies may also be used.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Astrazeneca Plc#Older Adults Diabetes#Senior Health#The Daily Biotech Pulse#Omicron Targeted#Focus Fda Expert#Gmab#Provention Bio Inc#Prvb
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: AstraZeneca Goes Shopping, TYME Technologies & Syros Pharma Merger, FDA Clears Vertex Pharma's Stem Cell-Based Diabetes Therapy Study

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. AstraZeneca Strengthens Its Hematological Cancer Pipeline With TeneoTwo Acquisition. AstraZeneca Plc AZN has agreed to acquire TeneoTwo, Inc, including its Phase 1 clinical-stage CD19/CD3 T-cell engager, TNB-486, currently under evaluation in relapsed and refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Putin's Ally On How To Force West To Negotiate — Position Hypersonic Missiles To Hit US In 5 Minutes

As Russian troops continue military operations in the more-than four-month-old war against Ukraine, tempers are flying high. Andrei Gurulyov, a crony of President Vladimir Putin and a Duma member, reportedly told Rossiya-1, that Russia should look to recreate the Cuban missile crisis. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 saw the U.S. and the now-defunct Soviet Union prepping for nuclear missile attacks, the former positioning them in Italy and Turkey and the latter in Cuba.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Changes Name To Mushrooms, New Management And Business Model

Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. MSVI has officially changed its name to Mushrooms, Inc., through the filing of amended and restated articles of incorporation with the Nevada Secretary of State. In addition to changing the company’s corporate name to Mushrooms, Inc., the company appointed a new CEO, Kimberly Carlson, focused on implementing a new business model based on functional mushrooms.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Biology
Benzinga

Will Vladimir Putin Retain Power And People Respect Supreme Court After Roe V Wade Ruling? Events Ray Dalio Is Watching

In the wake of the U.S. Independence Day on Monday, billionaire Ray Dalio shared his thoughts on the changing domestic and world orders. Domestic Order In Jeopardy? Dalio sees more people inclining toward fighting for "what they want and what they believe is right" rather than striving to arrive at a rules-based system of consensus and compromise.
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

ICYMI: There's No Proof Smoking Weed Occasionally Is Harmful: NIDA Director Dr. Nora Volkow Agrees

This article was originally published in December 2021. Director of National Institute On Drug Abuse (NIDA) Dr. Nora Volkow recently discussed the benefits and harms of cannabis consumption in an interview with FiveThirtyEight, wherein she acknowledged that there is no scientific proof marijuana consumption is harmful when used occasionally and in moderate doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $67M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $67,061,557 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1oLLzNHFNiaWzZ2BKMb6U2o7PHoRMykyJ. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Auxly Sells Its Auxly Annapolis Cannabis Cultivation Facility For $6M

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. CBWTF XLY, a leading consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, has closed the sale of its Auxly Annapolis Inc. indoor cultivation facility located in Kentville, Nova Scotia to a private purchaser for total proceeds to the company of $6 million. As previously announced by the company, Auxly ceased operations at the cultivation facility in February 2022. The company intends to apply the proceeds from the sale to support Auxly's ongoing operations.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

A Forgettable First-Half: Here's How Apple And Other FAANGs Performed Amid Market Turbulence

The first half of 2022 was nightmarish for the stock market, with fears of an imminent recession and supply chain disruptions working in the mind of investors. Tech stocks have invariably led the broader market in the past, be it a rally or a retreat, and this time was no exception. Despite fairly robust fundamental performances amid the trying backdrop, big techs came under significant selling pressure.
STOCKS
Benzinga

More Than $582 Million Bet On This Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
CBS News

Omicron subvariants fuel a new wave of COVID-19 infections across the U.S.

Subvariants of the Omicron strain and an uptick in summer travel and gatherings is fueling a new wave of COVID-19 infections. And as monkeypox cases also rise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that high risk individuals get that vaccine. Dr. Celine Gounder, editor-at-large for public health at Kaiser Health News and an infectious disease specialist, joins “CBS News Mornings” to discuss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

This Technology Stock is Down By Over 11%: Here's 26 Stocks Moving Premarket

FedNat Holding Company FNHC rose 32.3% to $0.4764 in pre-market trading after jumping over 16% on Friday. NewAge, Inc. NBEV rose 29.3% to $0.3020 in pre-market trading. NewAge, last month, reported a review of strategic alternatives. Endo International plc ENDP rose 18.1% to $0.6735 in pre-market trading. Endo International announced,...
STOCKS
scitechdaily.com

New Medication Shrinks Cancer in 80% of Patients

After using zanubrutinib, 80% of patients with a specific type of lymphoma had their tumors shrink in a clinical trial. Lymphoma cancer is one of the most common cancers in the US, accounting for around 4% of all cancer cases. Lymphoma cancer may occur at any age. It is, in fact, one of the most frequent cancers in children, teenagers, and young adults. Nonetheless, the chance of acquiring Lymphoma cancer increases with age, and more than half of patients are 65 or older when they are diagnosed.
CANCER
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
55K+
Followers
145K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy