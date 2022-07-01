ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Police Department debuts new 'Pride Patrol Car'

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department debuted its new ride on Facebook Thursday afternoon. Chief Eric Smith and the department's LGBTQ+ Liaison...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 28

Kenneth McRoy
4d ago

I believe in the concept of "Stay in your lane!!" Law enforcement should stick to enforcing the law and not try to be "Social constructionalist!!!" Just Saying!!!

Reply(2)
22
Francyne Pelchar
3d ago

so if I call to report a mugger and tell operator he seems gay, they send this special car?

Reply
6
 

#Police#Pride Month#Fla#Racism#Lgbtq Liaison And Ally#Pride Patrol Vehicle
