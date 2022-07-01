Orlando Police Department debuts new 'Pride Patrol Car'
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department debuted its new ride on Facebook Thursday afternoon. Chief Eric Smith and the department's LGBTQ+ Liaison...www.fox35orlando.com
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department debuted its new ride on Facebook Thursday afternoon. Chief Eric Smith and the department's LGBTQ+ Liaison...www.fox35orlando.com
I believe in the concept of "Stay in your lane!!" Law enforcement should stick to enforcing the law and not try to be "Social constructionalist!!!" Just Saying!!!
so if I call to report a mugger and tell operator he seems gay, they send this special car?
Comments / 28