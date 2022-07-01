Orlando Police Department debuts new 'Pride Patrol Car'

ORLANDO, Fla. - In the wake of another mass shooting, this time at a Fourth of July parade outside of Chicago, police were on higher alert at gatherings in Florida. Thousands gathered to watch fireworks, listen to music, and shop around Lake Eola in Orlando. The fireworks were delayed by several minutes, finally getting underway at around 9:40 p.m. About ten minutes into the event, something prompted several attendees to run from the lake on the western side of the park near the Walt Disney Amphitheater.

