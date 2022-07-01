ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Callin’ Baton Rouge

By Errol Laborde
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a Saturday night in 1980, Jim Brown, a rising political star who was Louisiana’s newly elected Secretary of State, was driving back home to Baton Rouge from the town of Kentwood where he had addressed a civic club. He hadn’t eaten, but as a former candidate he knew the backroads...

bigeasymagazine.com

Best Colleges in Louisiana in 2022

Speaking about Louisiana, one may immediately think of its rich cultural experience and massive historical heritage. Another distinctive feature of the state is the number of educational institutions. The state’s capital city, Baton Rouge, is home to several colleges, including the renowned Louisiana State university. Several more are scattered all...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

New study spells more bad news for Louisiana's freshwater wetlands

It's no secret that Louisiana's crucially important saltwater and freshwater wetlands have long been fading away. But a new study shows things could get far worse. As the state's saltwater wetlands migrate inland due to sea level rise fueled by global warming, they will cause a loss of freshwater wetlands at a rate that is likely to be the highest in the nation, the study shows.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Dorm Imploded at University of Alabama

Over July the 4th the University of Alabama imploded a dorm, wasn't LSU supposed to do the same thing to a dorm on campus in Baton Rouge? The short answer is yes, LSU was supposed to have already imploded Kirby Smith Hall, that implosion was supposed to have taken last month but plans changed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Fourth of July revelers celebrate at downtown Baton Rouge riverfront

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Dozens of people in Baton Rouge took to the riverfront this Independence Day. The riverfront was packed with locals enjoying music, food and fun. Children rolled down the hills in their red, white and blue and had the chance to get their faces painted. The event attracted some out-of-towners, including Jeff Snedegar from Chicago.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Parishes with the most veterans in Louisiana

(Stacker) — There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease by 35%.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Cazan Lake

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This may be one of the better places in the state to watch and photograph nesting birds. Located in central Louisiana, Cazan (cah-zan) Lake is a private farm and nature preserve with easy access to popular wading birds. Once the early morning sun pierces the...
CENTRAL, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana's unemployment rate is at record-low levels, but thousands are quitting their jobs

Around 63,000 Louisiana workers quit their jobs in April — matching the total from March — as The Great Resignation born of the COVID pandemic continues. An analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that around 244,000 Louisiana workers have quit their jobs through April, the highest number for the four months of a year going back to at least 2012.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Happy Fourth! No rodeo; so think Old River sac-a-lait

This weekend arrives with a touch of sadness. Will miss the now not-so-annual Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo, off this year while Fourchon Marina continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ida. I've covered this Fourth of July event since 1978, and the only time the folks have had to postpone was 2020, the first pandemic year, and this year in its more than 80-year run in Lafourche Parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
boardingarea.com

Should Motorists Be Timed and Fined For Speeding?

Once the second longest twin span bridge in Louisiana at a total length of 18.2 miles when it opened to traffic in 1973, the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge — which is also known as the Louisiana Airborne Memorial Bridge — carries at least 30,420 vehicles per day on Interstate 10 over the largest wetland and swamp in the United States known as the Atchafalaya Swamp in south central Louisiana between Baton Rouge and Lafayette…
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Bonnie Nears Hurricane Status

NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

High school in Ascension Parish offers a piece of history

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – In August of 2020, voters approved funding for various projects throughout Ascension Parish. The $140 million investment included $27 million set aside for a makeover of East Ascension High School. Fast-forward almost two years and changes are coming to the home of the Spartans. The...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

