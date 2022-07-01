Ambulance wrecks on I-55 near Terry

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a body was recovered from Lake Caroline Tuesday morning. According to Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland, a male body was found before 9:00 a.m. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Jelani Porter, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Crews responded to Lake Caroline on July […]
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities have identified the teen that drowned Monday at Lake Caroline. Tuesday morning, dive team members recovered the body of 19-year-old Jelani Porter, about 30 yards off the shore, said Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker. Tucker stated that Porter jumped off the back of a...
According to sources, a Tyson poultry truck rolled as the result of a collision, causing the immediate area of the interstate, as well as the exit for Flowers, to be shut down. Police and EMTs were on the scene where at least one person received medical aid and was transported...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office along with firefighters and other first responders were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning. The crash took place on LA 1019 at Bend Rd. and left some occupants with non-life threatening injuries. LPSO...
BATON ROUGE - An early-morning accident at the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Burbank Drive left at least six injured. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Authorities said six people were transported to a local hospital, but the severity of their injuries is unclear. It is unknown...
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tributes are pouring in for the teenager who drowned in Lake Caroline over the extended July 4 weekend. The body of Jelani Porter, 19, was recovered Tuesday morning. Bop’s Frozen Custard of Clinton, who closed Tuesday in honor of Porter, said they are now grieving the...
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews responded to a house fire in Vicksburg with a person reportedly inside on Monday, July 4. Vicksburg Daily News reported the fire happened around 12:30 p.m. on Second Avenue. Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said the fire was extinguished without significant damage to the home. He said asbestos siding helped […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple businesses in downtown Jackson were vandalized over the July 4th weekend. After returning from the holiday on Tuesday, some business owners walked into what they say is a nightmare after finding that their stores were broken into and trashed. Kiefer’s, Steve’s and Shiro restaurants along...
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was arrested on July 1 for possession of a stolen firearm in Vicksburg. Vicksburg Police Department says the weapon was confiscated from Tayvion Pope, 19, on May 30, 2022, and was found to have been stolen in 2021. According to VPD, Pope received a...
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) began its Independence Day holiday enforcement period on Friday, July 1. It will end at midnight on Tuesday, July 5. Troopers will focus on speeding and distracted and impaired driving. They will also make sure drivers are using their seatbelts. Drivers...
A man accused of shooting at a Mississippi police officer has been arrested after a tipster told police he was shopping at Walmart. Brookhaven police officers apprehended Essie Ray Brown Jr. a little after 3 p.m. Sunday after receiving a tip that he was inside Walmart on Brookway Boulevard. “We...
A Mississippi man has been arrested after police say he stabbed a fellow employee during a fight at a chicken processing plant. The Flowood Police Department arrested Lawrence Charles Gibson of Brandon, Mississippi, for aggravated assault on Saturday. Around 5 a.m., police were called to Sanderson Farms after two employees...
PONCHATOULA, La. — Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office has reported that there was a robbery that went wrong at 3 a.m. Sunday morning that left one dead and three arrested. According to reports, the sheriff's office received a phone call from a distressed 21-year-old male, identified as Joshua Taylor, stating that he was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
ZACHARY - A person was robbed at gunpoint outside in a Dollar General parking lot. The Zachary Police Department first shared details of the robbery Monday, which reportedly happened along Main Street in Zachary. According to the department a man in a hooded sweatshirt pulled a gun on someone outside the store.
Traffic delays reported after a 7-vehicle pile-up in Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)Nationwide Report. On Saturday morning, a multi-vehicle accident led to traffic backups in Baton Rouge. As per the initial information, the seven-vehicle pile-up took place on the East side slope of the Mississippi River Bridge [...]
