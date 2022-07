Winged Deer Park’s Lakeside Concert Series continues at the Lakefront Festival Plaza Goulding Amphitheater featuring Big Band Theory on Thursday, July 7. Big Band Theory started out in 2009 as the house band for Kaffe Blue in Kingsport. The first time the band performed together, they borrowed about 20 big band charts from the 1940s and played them all twice. The group has morphed into a dance/party band that makes listeners want to dance and sing along. Over the years the band has added music to its repertoire that includes just about anything with a horn section including Glenn Miller, Etta James, the Stray Cats, Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley, Van Morrison, the Doobie Brothers, Queen, and Santana.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO